Every live concert and band you can stream on March 26 from your home

Jonathan Daniel/Staff/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.

With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many musicians and artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of musical generes to satiate your live concert and live music appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today.

Featured live streaming concerts for Thursday



Dave Matthews

A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of "Pay It Forward Live," a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Twitter or Yahoo

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Enlarge Image Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times" in her new series #BrightMinds. Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her "Bright Minded" series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a "songwriting camp," and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons "on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing."

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Dua Lipa



Dua Lipa will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, with a Youtube livestream.

When: 8 a.m. PT

8 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Harry Styles and Zane Lowe



Harry Styles will be joining Zane Lowe for his entire Apple Music Beats 1 show today.

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Apple Music

Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more



TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m. Where: Tidal

Richard Marx (Soft Rock)



Richard Marx performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Diplo (DJ)



RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!

When: 7 pm PT

7 pm PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

More Live Streams for Thursday, March 26

Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch



Meditate with Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch

When: 6:15 a.m. PT

6:15 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ Davina Moss



Ibiza-based producer and DJ Davina Moss spins records for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

When: 7 a.m. PT

7 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Allie X (Pop)



Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

SOFI TUKKER (DJ)



Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Hala

Hala performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Vienna State Opera: Tosca (Opera)

When: 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m PT

10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m PT Where: Wiener Staatsoper

Anne-Marie (Pop)

Anne-Marie will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Fly By Midnight



Fly By MIdnight performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Barrie: La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Baxter Dury: Rough Trade Transmissions

Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Diet Cig

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

CASME (Soul)

Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds. Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her "Bright Minded" series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a "songwriting camp," and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons "on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing."

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

The Mogwli's



The Mogwli's performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Homeshake, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Ben Special.

The Brainwave Training series streams on Thursdays at 3 PM ET. This week's features performances from Homeshake, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Ben Special.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Sam Fisher (Pop)



Sam Fisher will deliver a live performance from Los Angeles. #StayHome and hang #WithMe

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Heart Attack Mans (Punk)



American post-punk rockers Heart Attack Mans live stream for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Geoff Rickly (Thursday, No Devotion) and Norman Brannon



Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series. Members of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap'n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon's livestream. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Adult Mom, Ratboys, Fresh, Wilted Flower, Kermes and Chloe Hawes (Rock)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Atlas Touring Presents The Quaran-Stream: Little Stranger, Mo Lowda & The Humble, The Vegabonds and more

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and YouTube

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

AWOLNATION

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jonathan New



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

L Devine (Pop)



When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Tik Tok

Karina Rykman and Friends



Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre Presents: Karina Rykman and Friends featuring Issac Slone, Marlo Shankweiler and Nathan Slone

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn



Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Austin Weber



THE SOUTH POLE: Austin Weber and Friends! Work from Home Impossible Social Distancing World Tour

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Jenn Marie



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Basia Bulat



When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Caroline Jones and Jimmy Buffett



Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Lang Lang (Classical)

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Kevin Garrett

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

G. Love

All request solo acoustic live stream

When: 1:15 p.m. PT

1:15 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Mike Doughty

When: 1:15 p.m. PT

1:15 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

PLS&TY



PLS&TY performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

1:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen announced that he will be performing live and he will be accompanied by a full band, and will perform songs including his two hits, "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To."

When: 2 p.m PT

2 p.m PT Where: Instagram and Facebook

Elizabeth Vernado



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jon Batiste

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

mxmtoon

mxmtoon performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs (Rock)



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ty Dolla $ign (Hip-Hop)

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Amanda Palmer



Amanda Palmer performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Papadosio: Live From Rob's House



We're going live again! In light of the new restrictions in Asheville we are gonna squeeze in 1 more Livestream March 26th from 6pm-8pm EST. As soon as we are able, we will live stream again!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Low Cut Connie

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Space Bacon: Live from Garcia's 7/7/2016

Throwback Thursday! If you enjoy the stream, please consider sending a thank you to Space Bacon and the Garcia's/Cap Staff.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Pile, Bethlehem Steel, Steve Hartlett of Oblov & More

Live from Home

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Shiba San (DJ)



French DJ and producer Shiba San live stream for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 (arr. violin) (Classical)

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Tiny Tiny



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Josh Radin (Folk)

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Oshima Brothers (Folk)

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 7

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Taking Back Sunday



Taking Back Sunday performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Okeechobee 2020 Replay

Relive the magic from Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020 right in your own home! Get ready to Enter the Portal once again! Featuring sets from GRiZ, Phantoms, Slenderbodies, and St. Paul & The Broken Bones

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Charleston Jazz Presents Mess Around: A Tribute to Ray Charles



When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and YouTube

The Local Honeys



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lisa Gutkin (Folk)

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Throw Back Thursday 90's Jam with Sierra Green

Join me Thursday night at my crib for a throw back 90's jam! Live on Facebook Live.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Steve Poltz



When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Alex Malix



Bringing some vibes LIVE from the crib while we all #stayhome - so grab a drink, a snack, FaceTime a friend and pull up!! I'll be performing tracks from my debut EP "Sweet & Sour" + some *new* bops from my upcoming EP "PHENOM"

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Jonathan Biss: Beethoven's Final Three Piano Sonatas (Classical)

"One of his generation's most serious musical thinkers" (The New York Times), Jonathan Biss brings his rich insight and commanding technique to Beethoven's last three piano sonatas.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: 92Y

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Siegfried (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

Dave Matthews

A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of "Pay It Forward Live," a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Twitter or Yahoo

Tedeschi Trucks Band (Rock)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Yuksek

Yuksek performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Sarah Harmer (Rock)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lowland Hum (Folk)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Clem Snide Album Release Party (Rock)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Young Fables

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Arlo Mckinley



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Mirah

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Saint Vitus: Kristina Esfandiari of King Woman, Miserable and Nghtcrwlr and Isaac Jones

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Islander (Rock)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

EmiSunshine (Country)

Developing country teen artist EmiSunshine will start "Weekly Quarantine Livestream" sessions

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ben Walsh of Tiger Jaw

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Live Yamstream with Yam Yam

We have scheduled a live to "air" performance #CouchTour on our Facebook Page, Twitter page

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

The Lizards

Hello all, we are partnering with Assorted Studios to bring you a high quality, pro-shot live stream this Thursday 3/26 at 8pm EST!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Luna Shadows (Pop)

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby are doing another livestream together on Instagram.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Ratboys

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Bambora: The Grand, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)



Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs. Although we're unable to be physically present at our venues right now, we intend to bring the same energy through these live streams and keep the community upbeat during this trying time.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Bendigo Fletcher



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kevin Allison Presents: RISK!



The RISK! Livestream Online Show that will take place on Thursday, March 26th at 9:30pm EST. Hosted by Kevin Allison, with stories from Vin Brue, Andrea Coleman, Felicia O'Hara, and Kelli Dunham. Audience Q&A will happen at the end of the show.

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. PT Where: Zoom

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

San Jose Jazz: Live From Home (Jazz)



When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Grayson Jenkins



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ Cassidy

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Delacy (Pop)

When: 8:30 p.m. PT

8:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Lainey Wilson

When: 8:30 p.m. PT

8:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Upcoming Live Streams for Friday, March 27

Tayla Parx



Tayla Parx performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Kungs



Kungs performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré) and Norman Brannon (Emo)



Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series. Members of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap'n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon's livestream. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

This Pine Box



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chelsea Adams

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jeremy Short



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Sunbuck



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn (Banjo)



Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Lockdown Livestream will roll out every Friday through April 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. March 27's episode will highlight that day's release of the banjo master's Throw Down Your Heart-The Complete Africa Sessions and his new album with kora master Toumani Diabate.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ben Sollee



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Eric Bolander



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

Tony Clarke, Mémoire, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)



Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs. Although we're unable to be physically present at our venues right now, we intend to bring the same energy through these live streams and keep the community upbeat during this trying time.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Buck The Taxidermist



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)



Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Michigander



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams for Saturday, March 28

Logan Fox



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Crea



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Josh Nolan

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Quivers



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Will Soloman

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Lylak



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

Sylmar



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Spooky Fox



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams for Sunday, March 29

Jen Tackett



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Raymond Joseph



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Adam Stewart

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Bee Taylor

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nicholas Jamerson

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Dave Shoemarker

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

John R. Miller

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chelsea Miller



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram