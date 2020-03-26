CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Unemployment spike Space Force launch Coronavirus updates Nintendo Switch game reveals Polaroid Now Zoom, Skype, FaceTime tips

Every live concert and band you can stream on March 26 from your home

Watch Dave Matthews, Diplo, Richard Marx, Dua Lipa, Melissa Etheridge, Miley Cyrus, Questlove and more live music while social distancing. #couchtour

Listen
- 00:46
gettyimages-1206742778

Melissa Etheridge

 Jonathan Daniel/Staff/Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.  

With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many musicians and artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of musical generes to satiate your live concert and live music appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today. 

Featured live streaming concerts for Thursday

Dave Matthews

A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of "Pay It Forward Live," a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

gettyimages-1183537427Enlarge Image
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times" in her new series #BrightMinds. Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her "Bright Minded" series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a "songwriting camp," and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons "on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing."

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, with a Youtube livestream.

Harry Styles and Zane Lowe

Harry Styles will be joining Zane Lowe for his entire Apple Music Beats 1 show today. 

Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more 

TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

  • When:  9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Tidal

Richard Marx (Soft Rock)

Richard Marx performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

Diplo (DJ)

RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!

More Live Streams for Thursday, March 26

Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch

Meditate with Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch

DJ Davina Moss

Ibiza-based producer and DJ Davina Moss spins records for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

Dua Lipa (Pop)

Dua Lipa will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, with a Youtube livestream.

Harry Styles and Zane Lowe (Pop)

Harry Styles will be joining Zane Lowe for his entire Apple Music Beats 1 show today. 

Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more 

TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

  • When:  9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Tidal

Allie X (Pop)

Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

SOFI TUKKER (DJ)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

Hala

Hala performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 10 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

DJ Delivery Service

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

Vienna State Opera: Tosca (Opera)

Anne-Marie (Pop)

Anne-Marie will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

Fly By Midnight 

Fly By MIdnight performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 11 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Barrie: La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Baxter Dury: Rough Trade Transmissions

Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.

Diet Cig

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

CASME (Soul)

Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds. Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her "Bright Minded" series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a "songwriting camp," and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons "on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing."

Richard Marx (Soft Rock)

Richard Marx performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

The Mogwli's

The Mogwli's performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 12 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Homeshake, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Ben Special.

The Brainwave Training series streams on Thursdays at 3 PM ET. This week's features performances from Homeshake, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Ben Special.

Sam Fisher (Pop)

Sam Fisher will deliver a live performance from Los Angeles. #StayHome and hang #WithMe

Heart Attack Mans (Punk)

American post-punk rockers Heart Attack Mans live stream for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

Geoff Rickly (Thursday, No Devotion) and Norman Brannon 

Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series. Members of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap'n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon's livestream. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.

Adult Mom, Ratboys, Fresh, Wilted Flower, Kermes and Chloe Hawes (Rock)

Atlas Touring Presents The Quaran-Stream: Little Stranger, Mo Lowda & The Humble, The Vegabonds and more

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

AWOLNATION

Jonathan New

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

L Devine (Pop)

Karina Rykman and Friends

Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre Presents: Karina Rykman and Friends featuring Issac Slone, Marlo Shankweiler and Nathan Slone

Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn

Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 1 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Austin Weber

THE SOUTH POLE: Austin Weber and Friends! Work from Home Impossible Social Distancing World Tour

Jenn Marie

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Basia Bulat

Caroline Jones and Jimmy Buffett

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

Lang Lang (Classical)

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

Kevin Garrett

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

G. Love

All request solo acoustic live stream

Mike Doughty

PLS&TY

PLS&TY performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 1:30 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen announced that he will be performing live and he will be accompanied by a full band, and will perform songs including his two hits, "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To."

Elizabeth Vernado

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Jon Batiste

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

mxmtoon

mxmtoon performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 2 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs (Rock)

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

Ty Dolla $ign (Hip-Hop)

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

Amanda Palmer

Amanda Palmer performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 3 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Papadosio: Live From Rob's House

We're going live again! In light of the new restrictions in Asheville we are gonna squeeze in 1 more Livestream March 26th from 6pm-8pm EST. As soon as we are able, we will live stream again!

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

Low Cut Connie

Space Bacon: Live from Garcia's 7/7/2016

Throwback Thursday! If you enjoy the stream, please consider sending a thank you to Space Bacon and the Garcia's/Cap Staff.

Pile, Bethlehem Steel, Steve Hartlett of Oblov & More

Live from Home

Shiba San (DJ)

French DJ and producer Shiba San live stream for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 (arr. violin) (Classical)

Tiny Tiny

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Josh Radin (Folk)

Oshima Brothers (Folk)

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 7

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Taking Back Sunday 

Taking Back Sunday performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 4 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch 

Okeechobee 2020 Replay

Relive the magic from Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2020 right in your own home! Get ready to Enter the Portal once again! Featuring sets from GRiZ, Phantoms, Slenderbodies, and St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Charleston Jazz Presents Mess Around: A Tribute to Ray Charles

The Local Honeys

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Lisa Gutkin (Folk)

Throw Back Thursday 90's Jam with Sierra Green

Join me Thursday night at my crib for a throw back 90's jam! Live on Facebook Live.

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

Steve Poltz

Alex Malix

Bringing some vibes LIVE from the crib while we all #stayhome - so grab a drink, a snack, FaceTime a friend and pull up!! I'll be performing tracks from my debut EP "Sweet & Sour" + some *new* bops from my upcoming EP "PHENOM"

Jonathan Biss: Beethoven's Final Three Piano Sonatas (Classical)

"One of his generation's most serious musical thinkers" (The New York Times), Jonathan Biss brings his rich insight and commanding technique to Beethoven's last three piano sonatas.

  • When: 4:30 p.m. PT
  • Where: 92Y

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Siegfried (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

Dave Matthews

A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of "Pay It Forward Live," a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tedeschi Trucks Band (Rock)

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Yuksek

Yuksek performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 5 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Sarah Harmer (Rock)

Lowland Hum (Folk)

Clem Snide Album Release Party (Rock)

The Young Fables

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

Arlo Mckinley

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Mirah

Saint Vitus: Kristina Esfandiari of King Woman, Miserable and Nghtcrwlr and Isaac Jones

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

Islander (Rock)

EmiSunshine (Country)

Developing country teen artist EmiSunshine will start "Weekly Quarantine Livestream" sessions

Ben Walsh of Tiger Jaw

Live Yamstream with Yam Yam

We have scheduled a live to "air" performance #CouchTour on our Facebook Page, Twitter page

The Lizards

Hello all, we are partnering with Assorted Studios to bring you a high quality, pro-shot live stream this Thursday 3/26 at 8pm EST!

Luna Shadows (Pop)

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby are doing another livestream together on Instagram.

Ratboys

  • When: 6 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Bambora: The Grand, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)

Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs. Although we're unable to be physically present at our venues right now, we intend to bring the same energy through these live streams and keep the community upbeat during this trying time.

  • When:  6 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Bendigo Fletcher

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Kevin Allison Presents: RISK!

The RISK! Livestream Online Show that will take place on Thursday, March 26th at 9:30pm EST. Hosted by Kevin Allison, with stories from Vin Brue, Andrea Coleman, Felicia O'Hara, and Kelli Dunham. Audience Q&A will happen at the end of the show.

  • When: 6:30 p.m. PT
  • Where: Zoom

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

San Jose Jazz: Live From Home (Jazz)

Grayson Jenkins

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

DJ Cassidy

Global Citizen's #TogetherAtHome series continues with the following artists performing

Delacy (Pop)

Lainey Wilson

Upcoming Live Streams for Friday, March 27

Allie X

Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

Tayla Parx

Tayla Parx performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 10 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

DJ Delivery Service:

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Rough Trade Transmissions

Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

Kungs 

Kungs performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

  • When: 11 a.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

CASME (Soul)

Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.

Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré) and Norman Brannon (Emo)

Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series. Members of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap'n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon's livestream. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

This Pine Box

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Chelsea Adams

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Jeremy Short

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Brendan Benson 

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

Sunbuck

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 10

  • When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
  • Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn (Banjo)

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Lockdown Livestream will roll out every Friday through April 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. March 27's episode will highlight that day's release of the banjo master's Throw Down Your Heart-The Complete Africa Sessions and his new album with kora master Toumani Diabate.

Ben Sollee

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

Eric Bolander

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

Tony Clarke, Mémoire, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)

Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs. Although we're unable to be physically present at our venues right now, we intend to bring the same energy through these live streams and keep the community upbeat during this trying time.

  • When:  6 p.m. PT
  • Where: Twitch

Buck The Taxidermist 

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Michigander

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

Upcoming Live Streams for Saturday, March 28

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

DJ Delivery Service:

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.

Logan Fox

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

Crea

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Josh Nolan

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Brendan Benson 

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

Quivers

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 7

  • When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
  • Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Will Soloman

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

Lylak

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

Sylmar

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Spooky Fox

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

Upcoming Live Streams for Sunday, March 29

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

DJ Delivery Service:

Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

Jen Tackett

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Honey Harper  (Singer/Songwriter)

Raymond Joseph

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Adam Stewart

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Brendan Benson 

"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)

Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

Bee Taylor

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)

I So Lounging Day 7

  • When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
  • Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

Nicholas Jamerson

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)

"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

Dave Shoemarker

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram. 

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

John R. Miller

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

Chelsea Miller

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

Diplo (DJ)

Corona Sabbath

Now playing: Watch this: Spotify is still the biggest streaming-music service
3:00