Every concert you can livestream on March 26 during the coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.
With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of generes to satiate your live concert appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today.
Featured live streaming concerts for Thursday, March 26
Dave Matthews
A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of "Pay It Forward Live," a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times" in her new series #BrightMinds. Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her "Bright Minded" series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a "songwriting camp," and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons "on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing."
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, with a Youtube livestream.
- When: 8 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Harry Styles and Zane Lowe
Harry Styles will be joining Zane Lowe for his entire Apple Music Beats 1 show today.
- When: 9 a.m. PT
- Where: Apple Music
Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more
TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more
- When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.
- Where: Tidal
Richard Marx (Soft Rock)
Richard Marx performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Diplo (DJ)
RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started.
Upcoming Live Streams Thursday, March 26
Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch
Meditate with Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch
- When: 6:15 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
DJ Davina Moss
Ibiza-based producer and DJ Davina Moss spins records for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative.
- When: 7 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Dua Lipa (Pop)
Dua Lipa will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, with a Youtube livestream.
- When: 8 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Harry Styles and Zane Lowe (Pop)
Harry Styles will be joining Zane Lowe for his entire Apple Music Beats 1 show today.
- When: 9 a.m. PT
- Where: Apple Music
Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more
TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more
- When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.
- Where: Tidal
Allie X (Pop)
Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
SOFI TUKKER (DJ)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Hala
Hala performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Vienna State Opera: Tosca (Opera)
- When: 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m PT
- Where: Wiener Staatsoper
Anne-Marie (Pop)
Anne-Marie will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Fly By Midnight
Fly By MIdnight performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Barrie: La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Baxter Dury: Rough Trade Transmissions
Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Diet Cig
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
CASME (Soul)
Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds. Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her "Bright Minded" series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a "songwriting camp," and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons "on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing."
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Richard Marx (Soft Rock)
Richard Marx performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
The Mogwli's
The Mogwli's performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Homeshake, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Ben Special.
The Brainwave Training series streams on Thursdays at 3 PM ET. This week's features performances from Homeshake, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Ben Special.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Sam Fisher (Pop)
Sam Fisher will deliver a live performance from Los Angeles. #StayHome and hang #WithMe
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Heart Attack Mans (Punk)
American post-punk rockers Heart Attack Mans live stream for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Geoff Rickly (Thursday, No Devotion) and Norman Brannon
Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon is hosting a livestream series. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Jonathan New
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Karina Rykman and Friends
Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre Presents: Karina Rykman and Friends featuring Issac Slone, Marlo Shankweiler and Nathan Slone
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn
Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jenn Marie
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Basia Bulat
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
PLS&TY
PLS&TY performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 1:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen announced that he will be performing live and he will be accompanied by a full band, and will perform songs including his two hits, "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To."
Elizabeth Vernado
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Jon Batiste
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
mxmtoon
mxmtoon performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs (Rock)
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jon Batiste
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 9
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Amanda Palmer
Amanda Palmer performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Low Cut Connie
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Pile, Bethlehem Steel, Steve Hartlett of Oblov & More
Live from Home
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Shiba San (DJ)
French DJ and producer Shiba San live stream for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 (arr. violin) (Classical)
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Tiny Tiny
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 7
- When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
The Local Honeys
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Jonathan Biss: Beethoven's Final Three Piano Sonatas (Classical)
"One of his generation's most serious musical thinkers" (The New York Times), Jonathan Biss brings his rich insight and commanding technique to Beethoven's last three piano sonatas.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: 92Y
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Siegfried (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
Dave Matthews
A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of "Pay It Forward Live," a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Yuksek
Yuksek performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Wedren
Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Arlo Mckinley
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Saint Vitus: Kristina Esfandiari of King Woman, Miserable and Nghtcrwlr and Isaac Jones
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 10
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
EmiSunshine (Country)
Developing country teen artist EmiSunshine will start "Weekly Quarantine Livestream" sessions
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby
Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby are doing another livestream together on Instagram.
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Bambora: The Grand, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)
Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs.
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Bendigo Fletcher
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Kevin Allison Presents: RISK!
The RISK! Livestream Online Show that will take place on Thursday, March 26th at 9:30pm EST. Hosted by Kevin Allison, with stories from Vin Brue, Andrea Coleman, Felicia O'Hara, and Kelli Dunham. Audience Q&A will happen at the end of the show.
- When: 6:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Zoom
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Diplo (DJ)
Corona Sabbath
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
San Jose Jazz: Live From Home (Jazz)
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Grayson Jenkins
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Upcoming Live Streams Friday, March 27
Allie X
Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
SOFI TUKKER
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Tayla Parx
Tayla Parx performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service:
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows!
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Rough Trade Transmissions
Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Kungs
Kungs performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
CASME (Soul)
Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré) and Norman Brannon (Emo)
Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon is hosting a livestream series. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day.
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
This Pine Box
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Chelsea Adams
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Jeremy Short
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Brendan Benson
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances.
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 9
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Sunbuck
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 10
- When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn (Banjo)
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Lockdown Livestream will roll out every Friday through April 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. March 27's episode will highlight that day's release of the banjo master's Throw Down Your Heart-The Complete Africa Sessions and his new album with kora master Toumani Diabate.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Ben Sollee
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Wedren
Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Eric Bolander
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 10
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Tony Clarke, Mémoire, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)
Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs.
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Twitch
Buck The Taxidermist
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Michigander
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib.
Diplo (DJ)
Corona Sabbath
Upcoming Live Streams Saturday, March 28
SOFI TUKKER
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service:
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows!
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.
- When: 11:30 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Logan Fox
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Crea
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Josh Nolan
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Brendan Benson
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances.
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 9
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Quivers
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 7
- When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Will Soloman
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Wedren
Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Lylak
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 10
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Sylmar
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Spooky Fox
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib.
Diplo (DJ)
Corona Sabbath
Upcoming Live Streams Sunday, March 29
SOFI TUKKER
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Fred Hersch (Jazz)
Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Third Man Records
Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Margaret Glaspy
Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
DJ Delivery Service:
Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.
- When: 10 a.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
La Blogoteque
No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows!
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jason Crosby (Piano)
Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.
- When: 11 a.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Jen Tackett
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 12 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Raymond Joseph
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 1 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Adam Stewart
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 2 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Brendan Benson
"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances.
- When: 2:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)
Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA
- When: 2:45 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)
Melissa Etheridge: Day 9
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)
Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)
Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Bee Taylor
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 3 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)
I So Lounging Day 7
- When: 3 :30 p.m. PT
- Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard: Live from Home
Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home.
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Nicholas Jamerson
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest
- When: 4 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Doobie Decimal System
Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)
The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure.
- When: 4:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Met Opera
The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)
"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."
Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Wedren
Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Dave Shoemarker
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Saint Vitus Interview Series
Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays (DJ)
From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY
- When: 5 p.m. PT
- Where: Nowadays
David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Instagram
Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)
Live @ Home: Day 10
- When: 5:30 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
John R. Miller
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 6 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)
Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Chelsea Miller
Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!
- When: 7 p.m. PT
- Where: Facebook
Questlove (DJ)
Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.
Diplo (DJ)
Corona Sabbath
