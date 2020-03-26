Every concert you can livestream on March 26 during the coronavirus outbreak

Jonathan Daniel/Staff/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancelation of many large cultural and sports gatherings.

With music venues and bars on lock down across the country, there is loads of brand new music and live concerts via live stream that you can watch from the safety of your couch on your own TV, computer or phone. So many artists are getting in on the act from John Legend to Garth Brooks to The New York Metropolitan Opera. An ever increasing number of artists are working very hard and still trying to provide stellar live music and concert experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. CNET is aggregating over 50 live streams a day over a myriad of generes to satiate your live concert appetite. Here are all the shows you can stream today.

Featured live streaming concerts for Thursday, March 26

Dave Matthews

A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of "Pay It Forward Live," a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Twitter or Yahoo

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Enlarge Image Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times" in her new series #BrightMinds. Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her "Bright Minded" series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a "songwriting camp," and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons "on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing."

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Dua Lipa



Dua Lipa will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, with a Youtube livestream.

When: 8 a.m. PT

8 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Harry Styles and Zane Lowe



Harry Styles will be joining Zane Lowe for his entire Apple Music Beats 1 show today.

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Apple Music

Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more



TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m. Where: Tidal

Richard Marx (Soft Rock)



Richard Marx performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Diplo (DJ)



RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!

When: 7 pm PT

7 pm PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams Thursday, March 26

Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch



Meditate with Belle & Sebastian's Stuart Murdoch

When: 6:15 a.m. PT

6:15 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ Davina Moss



Ibiza-based producer and DJ Davina Moss spins records for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

When: 7 a.m. PT

7 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Dua Lipa (Pop)



Dua Lipa will be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, with a Youtube livestream.

When: 8 a.m. PT

8 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Harry Styles and Zane Lowe (Pop)



Harry Styles will be joining Zane Lowe for his entire Apple Music Beats 1 show today.

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Apple Music

Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more



TIDAL is streaming concert videos from their archives every day at noon ET. Today's features Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

When: 9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. PT to 9 p.m. Where: Tidal

Allie X (Pop)



Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

SOFI TUKKER (DJ)



Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Hala

Hala performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Vienna State Opera: Tosca (Opera)

When: 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m PT

10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m PT Where: Wiener Staatsoper

Anne-Marie (Pop)

Anne-Marie will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Fly By Midnight



Fly By MIdnight performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Barrie: La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Baxter Dury: Rough Trade Transmissions

Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Diet Cig

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

CASME (Soul)

Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds. Miley Cyrus has unveiled a star-studded lineup for her "Bright Minded" series on Instagram Live today. Mark Ronson, Ilsey Juber and Ryan Tedder will stop by for a "songwriting camp," and Antoni Porowski will lead cooking lessons "on ways to keep food fun in times of limited options and responsible rationing."

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Richard Marx (Soft Rock)



Richard Marx performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Mogwli's



The Mogwli's performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Homeshake, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Ben Special.

The Brainwave Training series streams on Thursdays at 3 PM ET. This week's features performances from Homeshake, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Ben Special.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Sam Fisher (Pop)



Sam Fisher will deliver a live performance from Los Angeles. #StayHome and hang #WithMe

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Heart Attack Mans (Punk)



American post-punk rockers Heart Attack Mans live stream for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Geoff Rickly (Thursday, No Devotion) and Norman Brannon



Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series. Members of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap'n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon's livestream. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Jonathan New



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Karina Rykman and Friends



Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre Presents: Karina Rykman and Friends featuring Issac Slone, Marlo Shankweiler and Nathan Slone

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn



Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jenn Marie



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Basia Bulat



When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

PLS&TY



PLS&TY performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

1:30 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen announced that he will be performing live and he will be accompanied by a full band, and will perform songs including his two hits, "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To."

When: 2 p.m PT

2 p.m PT Where: Instagram and Facebook

Elizabeth Vernado



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jon Batiste



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

mxmtoon

mxmtoon performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Brendan Benson from The Raconteurs (Rock)



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jon Batiste



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Palmer



Amanda Palmer performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Low Cut Connie

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Pile, Bethlehem Steel, Steve Hartlett of Oblov & More

Live from Home

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Shiba San (DJ)



French DJ and producer Shiba San live stream for the #DontStopTheMusic initiative – a virtual concert series sponsored by audio electronics maker Sennheiser featuring artists from diverse genres and locations.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 (arr. violin) (Classical)

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Tiny Tiny



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 7

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Taking Back Sunday



Taking Back Sunday performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

The Local Honeys



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jonathan Biss: Beethoven's Final Three Piano Sonatas (Classical)

"One of his generation's most serious musical thinkers" (The New York Times), Jonathan Biss brings his rich insight and commanding technique to Beethoven's last three piano sonatas.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: 92Y

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Siegfried (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

Dave Matthews

A solo Dave Matthews show, performed live from his home, will be the premiere episode of "Pay It Forward Live," a new weekly series being sponsored by Verizon to help support small businesses suffering from lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Twitter or Yahoo

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Yuksek

Yuksek performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Arlo Mckinley



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus: Kristina Esfandiari of King Woman, Miserable and Nghtcrwlr and Isaac Jones

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

EmiSunshine (Country)

Developing country teen artist EmiSunshine will start "Weekly Quarantine Livestream" sessions

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby are doing another livestream together on Instagram.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Bambora: The Grand, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)



Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs. Although we're unable to be physically present at our venues right now, we intend to bring the same energy through these live streams and keep the community upbeat during this trying time.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Bendigo Fletcher



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kevin Allison Presents: RISK!



The RISK! Livestream Online Show that will take place on Thursday, March 26th at 9:30pm EST. Hosted by Kevin Allison, with stories from Vin Brue, Andrea Coleman, Felicia O'Hara, and Kelli Dunham. Audience Q&A will happen at the end of the show.

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. PT Where: Zoom

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

San Jose Jazz: Live From Home (Jazz)



When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Grayson Jenkins



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Upcoming Live Streams Friday, March 27

Allie X



Allie X performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

SOFI TUKKER



Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Tayla Parx



Tayla Parx performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Rough Trade Transmissions

Rough Trade is launching a weekday Instagram TV series, Rough Trade Transmissions.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kungs



Kungs performs as part of Bandsintown's LIVE Music Marathon.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Twitch

CASME (Soul)

Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jeremy Bolm (Touché Amoré) and Norman Brannon (Emo)



Emo/hardcore veteran Norman Brannon (who played in Texas Is The Reason, 108, New End Original, Shelter, and more) is hosting a livestream series. Members of Thursday, Saves the Day, Cap'n Jazz, Touche Amore & more appearing on Norman Brannon's livestream. The series is called "Stay the F*ck Home: The Isolation Interviews," and it goes live weekdays at 3 PM ET with a different guest each day. Norman says most guests will perform too.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

This Pine Box



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chelsea Adams

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jeremy Short



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Brendan Benson



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Sunbuck



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 10

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn (Banjo)



Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn's Lockdown Livestream will roll out every Friday through April 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. March 27's episode will highlight that day's release of the banjo master's Throw Down Your Heart-The Complete Africa Sessions and his new album with kora master Toumani Diabate.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ben Sollee



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Eric Bolander



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Tony Clarke, Mémoire, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)



Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs. Although we're unable to be physically present at our venues right now, we intend to bring the same energy through these live streams and keep the community upbeat during this trying time.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Buck The Taxidermist



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)



Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Michigander



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams Saturday, March 28

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Logan Fox



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Crea



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Josh Nolan

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Brendan Benson



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Quivers



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 7

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Will Soloman

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lylak



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Sylmar



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Spooky Fox



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Upcoming Live Streams Sunday, March 29

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jen Tackett



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Raymond Joseph



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Adam Stewart

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Brendan Benson



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Bee Taylor

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 7

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nicholas Jamerson

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Das Rheingold (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Dave Shoemarker

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Saint Vitus Interview Series

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 10

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

John R. Miller

Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chelsea Miller



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram





Replay Live Streams Wednesday, March 25

Benny Benassi (DJ)



Benny Benassi performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

SOFI TUKKER (DJ)



Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Anne-Marie (Pop)

Anne-Marie will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

CASME (Soul)

Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Ron Pope

Live and in sweatpants! Another online acoustic show for our European friends! Ron will be playing old songs, new songs and everything in between!

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

JoJo (Pop)

JoJo will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Awolnation's Aaron Bruno (Rock)

Awolnation's Aaron Bruno has been going live on Instagram with fellow artists. Today's session will feature Duff McKagan

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Jeremy Joyce (Blues, Jazz, Roots)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Tiffany Williams



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Soffi Tukker (DJ)

Soffi Tukker will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jordan Smart



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

H.E.R (Pop)

H.E.R will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Lauren Jauregui



Lauren Jauregui performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Abby Hamilton



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Handmade Moments (Folk/Soul)

Funk and Soul DUO from New Orleans

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Brendan Benson (Rock)



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. The Racounteurs guitarist Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Bush (Rock)

Bush will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 2:30 p.m. PT

2:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Homeless Gospel Choir and Mikey Erg (Gospel)



When: 2:30 p.m. PT

2:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge: Day 9

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Aja Naomi King, Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, James Monroe Iglehart, Jared Gertner, Kenny Leon, and more Broadway stars.

Opening Act will host a virtual gathering with a red carpet pre-Show hosted by Broadway's Jared Gertner will kick off at 6:00 p.m. EST, followed by the gathering at 6:30 p.m. EST.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Here

Christine and the Queens



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Robin Hitchcock and Emma Swift



East Nashville Community Fundraiser

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast

Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast is hosting a quarantine radio show, Bethline, on Wednesdays. "Join me this week for my debut episode which will likely be a bit loose as I figure out how to navigate both this new platform and this new way of life," she writes. "I love talking and I especially love talking to y'all. Can't wait, see ya on the line."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

The Best of The Jammys Vol. 1: The Relix Channel presents Wayback Wednesday-New York City's Jam Scene



The Best of The Jammys Vol. 1 awards show replay features live performances from artists like John Mayer, Trey Anastasio, Gregg Allman, Phil Lesh, Peter Frampton, Questlove, Les Claypool, and more.

When: 3:20 p.m. PT

3:20 p.m. PT Where: Relix

DJ D-Nice Couch Party: A Voter Registration Live Set

Ready for another party? Excited to team up with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote this Wednesday. Starting at 6:30pm ET on IG Live to play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote. You can sign up to help here.

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Kirk Franklin (Gospel)

Kirk Franklin will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Amanda Shires



I So Lounging Day 8

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Le'ponds



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lyle Divinsky Of The Motet

I'll be doing a solo concert at 7pm EST/4pm PST. What songs do you want to hear?? I'll do my best to bring you some joy amidst these crazy times.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Scott Guberman

4:20pm Scott Guberman back by popular demand on DHL TV!

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Keller Williams

Live from Keller's Cellar - Episode 5

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Die Walküre

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

The Honey Badgers



When: 4:45 p.m. PT

4:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Devon Allman



We Are Still All Together Tour. Since bands can't go city to city during these difficult and separated times, Allman will change themes from show to show to keep it unique.

"One night will be cover songs, one night originals, one night Q&A live, one night special guests, one night request hour, etc" said Allman.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Shannon Lay, Martin Courtney, Dent May, Jimmy Whispers



Alone Together: A Live Stream Music Festival

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Crowdcast

The Disco Biscuits July 20, 2019 Camp Bisco Replay



Friends - in these dark and uncertain times, we wanted to share a little light with everyone. We've gone into the vault to find some special shows from years past and, every Wednesday, we'll be streaming the full concert video for free on nugs.tv. The first Wednesday Rewind & Recline will feature sets 2 & 3 from our July 20, 2019 Camp Bisco show. Coming to you with special commentary from Aron Magner

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Matt Costa Hilltop Hymns



Going live from my hill house!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Scott Sharrard



When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Charlie Parr



Live From Duluth Cider! Stock up on cider and make some room on the couch, Charlie Parr is coming live to your living room from the Duluth Cider stage in Duluth, Minnesota. This special online-only show is a chance to prove that we don't need to be in the same room to come together as a community. Get that coffee table off the dance floor and tune in live

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Natalie Prass

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Anderson

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Mojothunder



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Spencer Whatever (Improvised beats/live looping)

Smoothly crafting a definitive sound yet founded in versatility, Spencer Whatever has been creating an original style that drops hip hop, R&B and electronic elements into a dirty funk of rhythm and remixed groove hooks.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Mikey B3 Jazz Trio (Jazz)

Live from Buffa's Bar in New Orleans

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Buffa's

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

Saint Vitus (Interview Series)

Saint Vitus' new interview series streams weeknights at 8 PM ET on Instagram.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Lindsay Lou



When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 9

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Iceman Special (Funk/Rock/Jam)

Live from the PinChurch

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Down With Disease Hour with Benny St. Clair



A friendly helping hour+ of Phish jams. We want you to be happy. Because there must be something more than this, in a world gone mad... Blaze on with Benny St. Clair

When: 5:55 p.m. PT

5:55 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Guy Sebastian

Guy Sebastian will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Billy Iuso (Singer/Songwriter)

Billy Iuso will be live streaming live and direct from his home in New Orleans.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Keller Williams

Live from Keller's Cellar - Episode 6

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Matt Stell (Country)



Nashville hitmaker Matt Stell will launch Penned Up at 8:00 p.m. CT. The weekly series will feature him, plus other Music City singer/songwriters, including Lindsey Ell, Hardy and Jameson Rodgers, sharing songs they've written while isolating.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Blackfoot Gypsies



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jason Smith: The Grand, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)



Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs. Although we're unable to be physically present at our venues right now, we intend to bring the same energy through these live streams and keep the community upbeat during this trying time.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Carolyn Wonderland and A. Whitney Brown

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lindsay Lou



When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The High Divers



Jam in YOUR Van Live Feed Fundraiser #StayHome and Van #WithMe

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

The Best of The Jammys Vol. 2

The Relix Channel presents Wayback Wednesday: New York City's Jam Scene



The Best of The Jammys Vol. 2 awards show replay features Benevento/Russo Duo, Mike Gordon, Grace Potter, Steve Kimock, Joe Satriani, Blues Traveler, and more.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Relix

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #9.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook or Facebook

Questlove (DJ)

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo (DJ)



Corona Sabbath

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Carriers



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Frights



When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Instagram



Replay Live Streams from Tuesday, March 24

Camp Cope, Slingshot Dakota, Rosie Tucker and more



PHYSICAL DISTANCING MEETS LIVE MUSIC FOR A TRANSCONTINENTAL PUNK SHOW!

When: 1:00 a.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. PT

1:00 a.m. PT to 5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Kiana Ledé



Kiana Lede performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Margaret Glaspy

Margaret Glaspy will be performing live every day on Instagram this week.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ Delivery Service (DJ)



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Vienna State Opera: L'elisir d'amore



When: 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT

10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT Where: Wiener Staatsoper

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

CASME (Soul)

Join Casme as she hosts her daily live stream show on Instagram.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream episode of her new series #BrightMinds.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Honey Harper

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

X Ambassadors



X Ambassadors perform for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Dave Ernst



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chloe x Halle



Chloe x Halle will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

NZCA Lines

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Dalton Mills



"Hey, friends. I'm playing Social Distance Fest today at 4pm ET. I'll be going live in the event page so make sure you tune in. I have a surprise for you all! I'll be playing my new album from start to finish. So tune in to hear the new songs acoustically!" Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Folk Project



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chelsea Williams (Singer/Songwriter)

Chelsea Williams' Beautiful & Strange Quarantine Tuesday Live Stream

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and YouTube and Instagram

Brendan Benson



"Boy In A Bubble," is a daily series of livestreamed Brendan Benson performances. Brendan will perform one song each day including premieres of new songs from the upcoming album "Dear Life"

When: 2:20 p.m. PT

2:20 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge: Day 7

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lauv

Lauv will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Christine and the Queens



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Johnny Gandelsman Plays Bach: Cello Suite No. 3 (arr. violin)



When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Bleeker

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Scott T. Smith



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires



I So Lounging Day 7

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jessica Lea Mayfield



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Big Something

Nick is going live! Send in your requests and tune in

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Rod Picott, John McCutcheon, Andrew Grimm, Sylvia Rose Novak from Americana Highway: Live Music From the Quarantine



This nightly series will kick off Friday (March 20) and will include four back-to-back 30-minute sets from different artists, six nights a week.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Pitz Quattrone

Live from the Swamphouse with Pitz. Smiles, Didgeridoo, fun, good thoughts and a stellar performance.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

Tyler Westcott

During the course of this public health crisis, Buffalo.fm and Ripe Audio have teamed up with local musicians to create an online music venue/concert series called "Band Together Buffalo."

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Buffalo.FM

Conor Murphy of Foxing

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Cris Jacobs



Can't wait to play for you all again. I still have the list of requests from last week and could get through a few more shows from it. But, let's hear some more. I'll try to get to as many as I can.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Infamous Stringdusters



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

TAUK: TAUKingTuesday

Keeping our TAUKing Tuesdays rolling, with the first installment of TAUKing Guitars w/ Matt Jalbert. Matt will be doing a Q&A for all of you about anything guitar related... his set up, his inspirations, and more... if you're nice, he might even teach you how to play "Come On Now."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jason Anderson

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Mikeala Davis



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Amy Rigby (Rock)

Signature Sounds Presents: The Parlor Room Home Sessions

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Signature Sound

Josh Ritter (Rock)

The Silo Sessions

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ever More Nest / Kelcy Mae (Americana)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Crystal Bowersox (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

George Shingleton (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nowadays (DJs)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

Phish (Jam Band)

ANNOUNCING DINNER AND A MOVIE: Tomorrow night (and every Tuesday for a while), Phish proudly presents Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series. We'll be airing a full show in its entirety at 8:30 pm ET. First up is Phish's show from 8/31/12.

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: LivePhish

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 8

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nora Jane Struthers



Nora Jane Struthers performs her fan favorite album "Carnival" in its entirety, live from her living room and broadcast straight into yours!

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Eventbrite

Conrad Tao (Piano)



The phenomenal pianist Conrad Tao live-streams an exclusive concert for 92Y patrons live from his apartment, playing the boundary-busting Frederic Rzewski's jazzy The People United Will Never Be Defeated!, 36 variations on a Chilean protest song and anthem of unity.

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: LiveStream

John Cleary (R&B, Funk, Soul)

Quarantini Happy Tour!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Organ Fairchild

During the course of this public health crisis, Buffalo.fm and Ripe Audio have teamed up with local musicians to create an online music venue/concert series called "Band Together Buffalo."

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Buffalo.FM

Vincent Antone

Live streaming from Purple Bee Studios in Cedar Creek, TX, it's Episode 10 of Purple Bee Live.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jess Williamson



When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Rituals of Mine

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Good God: A live streamed comedy event

Good God, a live streamed comedy event, every Tuesday at 9 PM ET. With Dave Hill, Jo Firestone, Sean Patton, Megan Gailey, Sonia Denis, Tommy McNamara, Dylan Adler, Caitlin Cook, Phoebe Bottoms, Shane Torres and Tom Thakkar.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Cody Lee Meece



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ JD: Shrine, Big Night Entertainment Group (DJ)



Big Night will be live streaming a series of live DJ sets from their premiere nightclubs. Although we're unable to be physically present at our venues right now, we intend to bring the same energy through these live streams and keep the community upbeat during this trying time.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Reinier Zonneveld



From The Audio Obscura WHO Charity even at the A'DAM Loft

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Questlove (DJ)

#DniceHomeSchool presents Quest Lovers Rock: Sloppy Seconds. For those of you that don't know him, Questlove is the legendary drummer for The Roots and drummer in the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon After turning in a killer DJ set Sunday night watched by more than 100,000 people, he's back at it today spinning killer R&B tunes and deep cuts. Tune in for another multi-hour DJ set! Let's hope he keeps this going every night.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Instagram and YouTube

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #8

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Diplo (DJ)



RONATRONIX: Diplo has been live streaming and spinning a minimum of a two hour DJ set every night since the quarantine started. Tune In!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube and Twitch and Instagram

Carver Commadore



Master Musicians' Social Distance Fest Features a week long live streamed music festival from over 50 artists including Arlo McKinley, Blackfoot Gypsies, Jessica Lea Mayfield, Ben Sollee and many more!

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Marina V

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Quiet Storm with Raj Smoove



When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Replay Live Streams from Monday, March 23



The Black Crowes: NPR Tiny Desk Concert (Rock)

Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes will be performing a special set on NPR Music #tinydesk

When: 2 a.m. PT

2 a.m. PT Where: NPR

Armin Van Buuren (DJ)

Armin Van Buuren Ultra Music Festival 2020 (Virtual Audio Festival)

When: 4 a.m. PT

4 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Allen Stone (Singer/Songwriter)

Allen Stone performs for the twice daily Billboard Live At-Home series.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Downtown Boys, Noun, Worriers, Jeffrey Lewis, Bad Moves, DJ Haram, Mikey Erg, Teenage Halloween, Lee Bains, Hprizm, Fat Tony and more (Hip-Hop)



When: 10 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT

10 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

SOFI TUKKER (DJ)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch (Jazz)

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Conan Gray

Conan Gray will be hosting a live digital party all weekend long to celebrate the release of his debut studio album Kid Krow Friday, March 20. Gray plans to kick off the festivities Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT with an Instagram Live session, followed by a YouTube live stream Friday at 3 p.m. PT, a Twitter Q&A Saturday at 1 p.m. PT and ending with a Reddit AMA Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Reddit

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Vienna State Opera: Tosca (Opera)

When: 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m PT

10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m PT Where: Wiener Staatsoper

DJ Delivery Service: Jerome (DJ)



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Haruka Kikuchi and Z2 duo (Traditional Jazz)



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens will perform on their Instagram Live for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow!

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jason Crosby (Piano)

Jason Crosby, piano virtuoso, hosts his daily live stream.

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Miley Cyrus (Pop)

Miley Cyrus hosts a Monday-Friday hourlong live stream "connecting w/ special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times" in her new series #BrightMinds.

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Tim Bluhm (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 11:30 a.m. PT

11:30 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

John Fogerty (Classic Rock)



Rolling Stone's In My Room Series

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Rolling Stone

Years & Years



Years & Years will perform on their Instagram Live for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Brandy Clark (Singer/Songwriter)



Brandy Clark will perform on her Instagram Live for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." But stay tuned later that day for the first installment of Brandy's Book Club at 4 p.m. PT when she'll talk about Glennon Doyle's book Untamed on her Instagram Live. #TogetherAtHome

When: 12 p.m. PT and 4 p.m PT

12 p.m. PT and 4 p.m PT Where: Instagram

Armin van Buuren (Warm-up Vinyl Set) A State Of Trance 900 Utrecht, 2019 (DJ)



Armin van Buuren's venerable A State of Trance brand is launching a live stream entitled "Beat the Silence."

Trance fans can tune in via ASOT's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels, with music streaming daily. #ASOT

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Twitch or Facebook or YouTube

James Blake (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

L Devine (Singer/Songwriter)

URL Tour

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Madison Beer (Singer/Songwriter)

Madison Beer live streams from Billboard Live At-Home

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Honey Harper (Singer/Songwriter)



When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Perpetual Groove (Jam Band)

Perpetual Groove will broadcast the electric portion of their May 30, 2015 concert at The Georgia Theatre in Athens Georgia that ended a two-night stand at the venue.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Armin van Buuren: Vini Vici - A State Of Trance, Ultra Music Festival Miami, 2018 (DJ)



Armin van Buuren's venerable A State of Trance brand is launching a live stream entitled "Beat the Silence."

Trance fans can tune in via ASOT's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels, with music streaming daily. #ASOT

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Twitch or Facebook or YouTube

Jive Aces (Swing Band)



The UK's No.1 jive and swing band!

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

1:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Picture This



Picture This will perform on their Instagram Live for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Armin van Buuren: Key4050, A State Of Trance 950, Utrecht, 2020 (DJ)



Armin van Buuren's venerable A State of Trance brand is launching a live stream entitled "Beat the Silence."

Trance fans can tune in via ASOT's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels, with music streaming daily. #ASOT

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Twitch or Facebook or YouTube

Nahko and Medicine For the People

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Call of Duty Warzone Gaming Takeover for Versus (DJ)



When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Jackie Greene (Singer/Songwriter)

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ D-Nice (DJ)

"Last night a DJ Saved My LIfe!" On Saturday, DJ D-Nice Hosted An Instagram Live Social Distancing Uplift Party featuring everybody's favorite, uplifting music, an energetic vibe and an overwhelming feeling of unity. 100,000 people showed up. On Sunday 160,000 people showed up. Everyone showed up from Ava DuVernay to former Vice President Joe Biden. From Justin Timberlake to Will Packer Jr. From Bernie Sanders to former First Lady Michelle Obama to Dj Khaled to Janet Jackson and Rihanna. He's back at it today. Tune in for another multi-hour raging dance party! Let's hope he keeps this going every night.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Melissa Etheridge (Singer/Songwriter)

Melissa Etheridge: Day 6

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Vance Joy



Vance Joy will perform on his Instagram Live for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Low Cut Connie

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens (Indy Pop)



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Bright Kelly (Singer/Songwriter)I So Lounging Day 5

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Vanessa Carlton (Singer/Songwriter)

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Amanda Shires (Singer/Songwriter)



I So Lounging Day 5

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Garth Brooks (Country)

Garth Brooks has announced he will play a concert on his weekly "Inside Studio G" Facebook series tonight. The show will be just Brooks and a guitar (and possibly wife Trisha Yearwood) taking requests for up to an hour. SiriusXM will also broadcast the show on The Garth Channel (ch. 55), Brooks' exclusive SiriusXM channel.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Morgan Wallen (Country)



When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Robin Barnes



When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Steve Poltz and Molly Tuttle



When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Instagram and Instagram

Michigander



When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chuck Hawthorne, Kevin Daniel, Greg Aulden, Lindsay Lou: Americana Highways (Americana)



When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System (Jam Band)

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Tristan und Isolde (Opera)

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: MetOpera

The Infamous Stringdusters (Blue Grass)



"Hey friends! We would love nothing more than to be out there on the road bringing the music to the people, but that's not possible right now. So we put our heads together and decided to start Stringduster TV, every week night at 6 PM MST."

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Umphrey's McGee With Special Guest Bob Weir (Rock)



Each Monday night you can tune in to watch a hand picked show from the archive. This week we rock with an unforgettable night from the Brooklyn Bowl on September 6th, 2011. While you watch, please consider making a donation to Conscious Alliance.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Metallica (Metal)



Metallica Mondays: Live at Slane Castle - June 8, 2019

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Jason Anderson (Singer/Songwriter)

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Craig Wedren (Singer/Songwriter)

Craig Wedren is performing improvised vocal soundbaths to accompany his Sabbath Sessions podcast at 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday on Facebook.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Robin Barnes & Pat Casey (Jazz/New Orleans R&B)

Robin Barnes presents #SongbirdAtHome, a weekly event!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Ries Brothers

Give Monday Some Riespect

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Old Salt Union

Old Salt Union is hosting a LIVE & ONLINE Webcast starting at 7PM Central Time Right here on Facebook Live. We're all in this together and can't wait to be able to get out there and see you in person. Until then please join the band for a set of tunes.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Julia Steiner of Ratboys

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: SocialDistance.Party

Nick Jost from Baroness

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays (DJ)

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Singer/Songwriter)

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Emmet Cohen (Jazz)

Jazz Pianist

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Craig Greenberg (Singer/Songwriter)

Live @ Home: Day 7

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jazz Is Phish (Jam Bands)

Phish tribute act Jazz Is PHSH will premiere their 'Live At Brooklyn Bowl' concert film to help raise money for the musicians of the collective impacted by the tour cancelations. The performance features Justin Stanton and Bob Lanzetti of Snarky Puppy, Felix Pastorius of The Hipster Assassins, Adam Chase of The Chase Brothers, John Culbreth of Naughty Professor and more.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Orville Peck (Country)

Orville Peck, psychadelic cowboy, will perform tracks off his debut album Pony to celebrate its first anniversary, tease an upcoming record and chat with fans and special guests.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook and Instagram

Questlove (DJ)

#DniceHomeSchool presents Quest Lovers Rock: Sloppy Seconds. For those of you that don't know him, Questlove is the legendary drummer for The Roots and drummer in the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon After turning in a killer DJ set Sunday night watched by more than 100,000 people, he's back at it today spinning killer R&B tunes and deep cuts. Tune in for another multi-hour DJ set! Let's hope he keeps this going every night.

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Instagram and YouTube

Reed Mathis (Singer/Songwriter)

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #7

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Carlos Santistevan - a.k.a. The Uninvited Guest

Carlos Santistevan from Decentralized Sonic Quarantine Network

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Diplo (DJ)



The Thomas Wesley Show

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch

Replay Live Streams from Sunday, March 22

Julia Jacklin



Julia Jacklin at 6:40 AM ET, part of the ISOL-AID! Instagram Live Music Festival.

When: 3:40 a.m. PT

3:40 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Keller Williams' Grateful Sunday



The Relix Channel presents Keller Williams' Grateful Sunday with live performances of Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel from LOCKN' in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. PT Where: Relix

Big Freedia's Gospel Brunch

Hang with Big Freedia in New Orleans while she cooks and gives thanks.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Paul Van Dyk & Chris Bekker

DJ Paul Van Dyk & Chris Bekker: Live From Berlin DJ Mag House Party.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

SOFI TUKKER

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Sofi Tucker's daily live stream.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Fred Hersch

Tune in everyday. at 1 p.m. ET for Fred Hersch's daily live stream of jazz music.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jason Crosby

Pianist Jason Crosby continues a series of livestreamed performances.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Conan Gray

Conan Gray will be hosting a live digital party all weekend long to celebrate the release of his debut studio album Kid Krow Friday, March 20. Gray plans to kick off the festivities Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT with an Instagram Live session, followed by a YouTube live stream Friday at 3 p.m. PT, a Twitter Q&A Saturday at 1 p.m. PT and ending with a Reddit AMA Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: Reddit

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Aaron Neville

Aaron Neville, live from Freville Farm, will bring viewers some spiritual music in hopes that it adds to our unified healing.

When: 10:20 a.m. PT

10:20 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Katie Couric



Katie Couric will perform a piano concert on her Instagram for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Ross James



Live from my living room: Bob Dylan Bruch!

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Evanescence



Evanescence will perform on their Instagram for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Chris Young



Sunday Funday from Nashville, TN.

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Honey Harper



When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Holly Miranda, Chris Maxwell, and Ambrosia Parsley

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Diplo and Major Lazer



The Thomas Wesley Show

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Charli XCX and Clairo

Charli XCX and Clairo are hosting a "quarantine art class"

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Patti Smith, Jesse Smith and Rebecca Foon

Music and Poems from Patti Smith

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Bastille



Bastille will perform on their Instagram for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Miguel



Miguel will perform on their Instagram for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 1:30 p.m. PT

1:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

ALO's Lebo (Dan Lebowitz)



ALO's Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz will present a #twosilverlinings livestream and encourages fans to wear what they want! When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Lauren Jenkins

Big Machine artist Lauren Jenkins will perform Live from the Living Room

When: 2:30 p.m. PT

2:30 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Jackie Greene

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Magic Beans

Watch Magic Beans performing live as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

DJ D-Nice

ON Saturday, DJ D-Nice Hosts An IG Live Social Distancing Uplift Party featuring everybody's favorite, uplifting music, an energetic vibe and an overwhelming feeling of unity. 100,000 people showed up. Everyone showed up from Ava DuVernay to former Vice President Joe Biden. From Justin Timberlake to Will Packer Jr. From Bernie Sanders to former First Lady Michelle Obama to Dj Khaled to Janet Jackson and Rihanna. He's back at it today. Tune in for another multi-hour raging dance party! Let's hope he keeps this going every night.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge: Day 6

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Alex Aiono



Alex Aiono will perform on his Instagram for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions." #TogetherAtHome

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton

Vanessa Carlton will host an Instagram Live performance every day at 5 p.m. CT starting Sunday, March 22 until Thursday, March 27 when she releases her sixth album Love Is An Art.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Christine and the Queens



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Amanda Shires



I So Lounging Day 4

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Aqueous

Watch Aqueous performing live as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 3:45 p.m. PT

3:45 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home

Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home. Previous editions have included Radiohead and Joy Division/New Order covers, plus plenty of Death Cab and Postal Service classics.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Alex Koford

Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

The Met is hosting "Nightly Met Opera Streams" every day during its coronavirus closure. Each night is a different "complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years." Each night's new opera begins streaming at 7:30 PM ET and will repeat through 3:30 PM the following day.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

Lucius, Courtney Barnett, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & More

This stellar group of musicians will be singing live from our lounge rooms, joined virtually by special friends Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson, Fred Armisen, Sheryl Crow, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson & more surprises in store!⁣

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Widespread Panic

To kick off our Never Miss A Sunday Show series, enjoy this free webcast from 6/30/2019 at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO this Sunday at 8pm ET!

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Perpetual Groove

Perpetual Groove will broadcast the electric portion of their May 29, 2015 concert at The Georgia Theatre in Athens Georgia that ended a two-night stand at the venue.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong



Watch Pigeons Playing Ping Pong performing live as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Jason Anderson

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Nowadays

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Gabby Barrett



"I wanted to do something to connect with you guys while helping the larger community of people in the music industry who are experiencing hardships during this time. Join me for an acoustic set LIVE."

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook or Instagram

Tim Palmieri from Garcia's

Tim Palmieri: An Instrumental set of eclectic favorites hosted by Garcia's at The Capitol Theatre.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nathan McLaughlin

Nathan McLaughlin's live stream of experimental music

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini

Trey Anastasio's Trombonist and vocalist Natalie Cressman and guitarist/vocalist Ian Faquini will play some of the songs they had planned to play on their postponed tour as part of a "lil virtual hang."

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Reed Mathis

Tune in to Reed Mathis' Daily Show Live From Home: Quarantine #7

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Chris Peck

When: 7:20 p.m. PT

7:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Questlove

Questlove (from The Roots and Jimmy Fallon) spins some downtempo slow jam from his crib. #dnicehomeschool Presents Quest Lovers Rock

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Diplo

The Thomas Wesley Show

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch

Replay live streaming concerts for Saturday, March 21

Stella Donnelly

Stella Donnelly as part of the ISOL-AID! Instagram Live Music Festival.

When: 4:20 a.m. PT

4:20 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Third Man Records

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

DJ Delivery Service:



Kontor Live is hosting "DJ Delivery Service," a daily series of live-streamed performance from Kontor Headquaters.

When: 10:00 a.m. PT

10:00 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

La Blogoteque

No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favorite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Honey Harper



When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

The Tallest Man on Earth, Courtney Marie Andrews, and Sam Evian

Third Man Records is hosting "Third Man Public Access," a series of live-streamed performance from their Blue Room in Nashville, TN.

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

12:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Blanck Mass

"LIVE IMPROV TECHNO JAM. NEW MATERIAL"

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Emily A. Sprague, Brin, Cool Maritime, and Matthewdavid's Mindflight

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Twitch

Conan Gray

Conan Gray will be hosting a live digital party all weekend long to celebrate the release of his debut studio album Kid Krow Friday, March 20. Gray plans to kick off the festivities Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT with an Instagram Live session, followed by a YouTube live stream Friday at 3 p.m. PT, a Twitter Q&A Saturday at 1 p.m. PT and ending with a Reddit AMA Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: Twitter

Holly Bowling

Watch Holly Bowling perform a live living room set as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Jackie Greene

Live from his pad in San Francisco, CA

When: 2:45 p.m. PT

2:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge: Day 6

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Low Cut Connie

Melissa Etheridge: Day 6

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Christine and the Queens



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren, P.O.S., Gladie, Oceanator, Anxiety Machine and more



When: 3:15 p.m. PT

3:15 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Goose Acoustic In T's Living Room



Watch Goose perform a live living room set as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 3:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Amanda Shires



I So Lounging Day 3

When: 3 :30 p.m. PT

3 :30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Ivan Neville



Ivan Neville from Dumpstaphunk presents "Come Into My Kitchen" from New Orleans, LA

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Planning For Burial



Live Streaming an acoustic set from home

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

4:00 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

The Breakfast



The Breakfast will be playing a full show and fielding your questions from the internet in between songs at The Acoustic in Bridgeport, CT.

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

4:00 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Stream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Piet Dalmolen



Livestream Piet Dalmolen to watch his instrumental loopy guitar playing The Grateful Dead and Phish via Deadheadland.

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

Dead and Company

Stay at home this weekend and tune in to "One More Saturday Night," a new weekly #CouchTour series featuring your favorite Dead & Company shows, streamed for FREE. We're kicking things off with 2017's December 2nd show at Austin, TX's Frank Erwin Center.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Jewel

'Live From San Quarantine' #livestream concert benefiting families in need in my #JewelNeverBroken program in the Inspiring Children Foundation.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook or Instagram

Sunsquabi

Watch SunSquabi perform live as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Perpetual Groove

Perpetual Groove will broadcast the electric portion of their May 28, 2015 concert at The Georgia Theatre in Athens Georgia that ended a two-night stand at the venue.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jameson Rodgers

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kendall Street Company: Presented by Osiris Media

Live from The Looking Glass in Charlottesville, VA.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Nowadays: Physical Therapy & Jubilee

From Ridgewood, Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

Jason Anderson

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Lauren Jenkins

Big Machine artist Lauren Jenkins will perform Live from the Living Room

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Ryan Montbleau

Live from Higher Ground in Burlington, VT

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Randall King

Live Acoustic

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Huntsman with Bruce Lamonte

From Chicago, IL

When: 6:15 p.m. PT

6:15 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

First Aid Kit

#TogetherAtHome

When: 6:15 p.m. PT

6:15 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Marcus Rezak

Watch Kitchen Dwellers' show from February 14 in Bozeman as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Kitchen Dwellers

Watch Kitchen Dwellers' show from February 14 in Bozeman as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Diplo



Coronight Fever

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Replay Live Streams from Friday, March 20

Ultra Music Festival

One of the first festivals to cancel because of the coronavirus, Ultra will present the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival on SiriusXM's UMF Radio, featuring exclusive sets by Major Lazer, Afrojack, and Martin Garrix.



SiriusXM's UMF Radio channel will launch on Friday, March 20 at 2 p.m. PT and will air through Monday, March 23 on channel 52, on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app. The limited-run channel will also highlight past live DJ sets from previous Ultra Music Festival performances that have aired live on SiriusXM. Past sets from DJs, including Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello with special guest Roddy Ricch, Zedd, and Carl Cox, will broadcast throughout the weekend.

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: SiriusXM

Erykah Badu: Miss Badu

Erykah Badu: Miss Badu is hosting an "interactive experiment," aka a live concert series from her bedroom. Fans can pay $1 to watch and will get to vote on songs she'll perform. "We gone pull it off. We gone be calm. You gone help me make it happen," she wrote, noting that the time on Friday and details will be announced soon.

When: TBD

TBD Where: Instagram

The Thrill is Gone: A Tribute to B.B. King

The Thrill is Gone: A Tribute to B.B. King: This is a stream from a previous show on Feb. 16 from Relix at The Capitol Theatre featuring some of music's greatest Blues and Rock legends celebrating the legendary king of Blues, B.B. King including Ann Wilson, Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks, Ivan Neville, David Hidalgo, John Scofield, Little Steven, Robert Randolph, Ann Wilson, Robert Randolph, Susan Tedeschi and Warren Haynes.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Livestream.com

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will unite for a special tag-team performance live for "Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Charli XCX is hosting a 'girl's night in' with Rita Ora

When: TBD

TBD Where: Instagram

Claude Von Stroke

When: 11 p.m. PT (3/19)

11 p.m. PT (3/19) Where: Facebook

Cousin Earth (Corey J. Solo)

Family friendly livestream w/ Corey J!

When: 8 a.m. PT

8 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Elliott Wilson

Elliott Wilson will be going live on Tidal's Instagram on Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with Rapsody, Benny The Butcher and Noreaga.

When: 8 a.m. PT

8 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

The Honey Badgers

Folk duo from Delaware bringing their distinctive harmonies and sincere Americana sound to stages across the...internet

When: 9 a.m. PT

9 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Horse Feather

#JAMINTHEVAN

When: 10 a.m. PT

10 a.m. PT Where: YouTube

Vienna State Opera: Tosca



When: 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT

10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT Where: Wiener Staatsoper

Juliana Hough

Julianne Hough will perform KINRGY, "a movement experience inspired by the elements" via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

La Blogoteque



No Take Away Shows during lockdown? No problem, here are the Stay Away Shows! We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That's why we're launching the Stay Away Shows. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our instagram, friends from the Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe, and see you tomorrow !

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Instagram

Beethoven Evening with German National Youth Orchestra



When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Digital Concert Hall

Hollis Brown



We will perform our album Ride On The Train in full. We're happy to announce that Mike and Jonathan will be doing that (acoustic style).

When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: StageIt

Baxter Dury



When: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Where: Facebook

Hozier

Hozier will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

OneRepublic

OneRepublic will perform via Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions inspired by Global Citizens #TogetherAtHome initiative

When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy



When: 12 p.m. PT

12 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Vaeda Black

From Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 1 p.m. PT

1 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Psychostick



Psychostick is a comedy metal/hardcore band

When: 2 p.m. PT

2 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, California

When: 2:30 p.m. PT

2:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge: Day 5

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Conan Gray

Conan Gray will be hosting a live digital party all weekend long to celebrate the release of his debut studio album Kid Krow Friday, March 20. Gray plans to kick off the festivities Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT with an Instagram Live session, followed by a YouTube live stream Friday at 3 p.m. PT, a Twitter Q&A Saturday at 1 p.m. PT and ending with a Reddit AMA Monday at 10 a.m. PT.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Cole Swindell

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Year of The Knife



Tune and watch Year of the Knife perform live on hate5six from Landmine Studios in NJ.

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Christine and the Queens



Christine and the Queens is doing something every day on Instagram and she promises "guests and weird concepts included."

When: 3 p.m. PT

3 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn: Banjo House Lockdown



Husband and wife banjoists Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn will perform the first installment of their Banjo House Lockdown live stream series from home in Nashville.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ben Gibbard: Live from Home



Lead singer from Death Cab for Cutie livestreams from his home

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Sech



Since we are in quarantine, Sech will bring you a concert to enjoy in the comfort of your homes. The show will begin at 4 p.m. PT. Do not miss it! #YouTubeandChill

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Gaelynn Lea



Violinist Gaelynn Lea's Virtual Tour

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Chris Moyse from Americana Highway: Live Music From the Quarantine



This nightly series will kick off Friday (March 20) and will include four back-to-back 30-minute sets from different artists, six nights a week.

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jeremy Denk: Bach in the Greene Space

When: 4 p.m. PT

4 p.m. PT Where: The Greene Space

Litz

Put The US in Virus Streaming Concert Series from The 8x10 in Baltimore, MD

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Doobie Decimal System

Doobie Decimal System Duo's Daily Live Sream from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

4:20 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

William Lederer

William Lederer from Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath, Maine

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Anders Osborne

Anders will be playing songs, telling stories, answering questions and more.

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Metropolitan Opera: Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment



From The Metropolitan Opera House in NYC

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Met Opera

Mal Blum

A Webcast Variety Show

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

4:30 p.m. PT Where: Crowdcast

TAUK: Live From Out There

Watch TAUK's Halloween 2019 show as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 4:45 pm PT

4:45 pm PT Where: Nugs

Christian McBride

Christian McBride: A listening party of McCoy Tyner from Montclair, New Jersey

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

String Cheese Incident



Replay of Dec. 28, 2018, at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

The Lizards

We have scheduled a live to "air" performance #CouchTour on our Facebook Page this coming Friday night March 20 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. PT with no set break.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Nowadays

Nowadays: Aurora Halal and DJ Python from Brooklyn, NY

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Nowadays

Niko Moon and Anna Moon

Niko Moon will be performing with his wife Anna

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Zach Aaron from Americana Highway: Live Music From the Quarantine



This nightly series will kick off Friday (March 20) and will include four back-to-back 30-minute sets from different artists, six nights a week.

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Ron Gallo + Chickpee

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, & Mark Erelli: Shut In & Sing

When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: StageIt

Third Coast Percussion



Live from Chicago

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Niko Moon, Matt Stell with Chris Brandi and Ray Fulcher

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

5:30 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

D.B Rouse from Americana Highway: Live Music From the Quarantine



This nightly series will kick off Friday (March 20) and will include four back-to-back 30-minute sets from different artists, six nights a week.

When: 5:45 p.m. PT

5:45 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Jacksonville Symphony performs Give My Regards to Broadway



When: 5 p.m. PT

5 p.m. PT Where: Jacksonville Symphony's website

Junior and Izaak Opatz

Broadcasting live from Attack & Release Studio in East Missoula, Montana. Tune in to listen, connect, support, be supported.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Halloween 2019 Replay: Live From Out There

Watch Pigeons Playing Ping Pong's Halloween 2019 show as part of nugs.tv and 11E1even Group's Live From Out There series benefiting Sweet Relief's COVID-19 fund.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Nugs

Fat Tony

This Friday's live stream concert is a fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank, an organization that will ensure quarantined individuals and the children who are out of school won't be missing any meals. I'm broadcasting live without an audience at Purgatory in Brooklyn.

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: YouTube

Stephen Lecky

WFTB presents: The Social Distancing Stay At Home Live Stream Tour

When: 6 p.m. PT

6 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

The Harmed Brother from Americana Highway: Live Music From the Quarantine



This nightly series will kick off Friday (March 20) and will include four back-to-back 30-minute sets from different artists, six nights a week.

When: 6:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. PT Where: Facebook

Diplo



The Thomas Wesley Show

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: YouTube or Instagram

Devin Dawson



Devin Dawson performing on Risky Jam hosted by Whiskey Jam

When: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT Where: Instagram

Start Making Sense: Live From Out There

The song requests are in, the set list is written and the streaming vehicles are in place.

When: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Where: Nugs