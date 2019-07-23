Lionsgate

It's not all dressing up and massive crowds at San Diego Comic-Con. A lot of trailers come out too. So in case you missed anything, we've chucked all the trailers in this post!

The big trailers include Netflix's The Witcher, Star Trek: Picard, HBO's Watchmen, It: Chapter 2, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series His Dark Materials and TBS' Snowpiercer, a dystopian thriller partly based on Chris Evans' excellent 2013 film. Comic-Con also brought some Game of Thrones news (it never ends), and a massive dollop of Marvel announcements, including every movie and Disney Plus TV series in Phase 4 of the MCU.

SDCC kicked off Thursday and ended Monday.

Here are all the must-see trailers it brought us:

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Snowpiercer

Star Trek: Picard

Westworld season 3

Rick and Morty season 4

HBO's His Dark Materials

HBO's Watchmen

Netflix's The Witcher

The Flash season 6



Supergirl season 5

Arrow season 8

Preacher season 4



The Expanse season 4

Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Batwoman

The Walking Dead movie

The Walking Dead season 10



Fear the Walking Dead season 5

Terminator Dark Fate (featurette)

Cats



It: Chapter 2



Top Gun: Maverick

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

21 Bridges

