It's not all dressing up and massive crowds at San Diego Comic-Con. A lot of trailers come out too. So in case you missed anything, we've chucked all the trailers in this post!
The big trailers include Netflix's The Witcher, Star Trek: Picard, HBO's Watchmen, It: Chapter 2, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series His Dark Materials and TBS' Snowpiercer, a dystopian thriller partly based on Chris Evans' excellent 2013 film. Comic-Con also brought some Game of Thrones news (it never ends), and a massive dollop of Marvel announcements, including every movie and Disney Plus TV series in Phase 4 of the MCU.
SDCC kicked off Thursday and ended Monday.
Here are all the must-see trailers it brought us:
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Snowpiercer
Star Trek: Picard
Westworld season 3
Rick and Morty season 4
HBO's His Dark Materials
HBO's Watchmen
Netflix's The Witcher
The Flash season 6
Supergirl season 5
Arrow season 8
Preacher season 4
The Expanse season 4
Netflix's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Batwoman
The Walking Dead movie
The Walking Dead season 10
Fear the Walking Dead season 5
Terminator Dark Fate (featurette)
Cats
It: Chapter 2
Top Gun: Maverick
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
21 Bridges
Originally published July 18.
The Lion King remake brings renewed life to a Disney classic: Jon Favreau's version offers incredibly lifelike characters, but at what cost?
SDCC, the biggest convention ever, had a very small start: What started as a gathering in a basement has exploded into one of the world's biggest cultural blowouts.
Discuss: Every Comic-Con 2019 trailer: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Picard, The Witcher, Rick and Morty, Cats, Top Gun, It 2
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.