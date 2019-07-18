A lot of trailers come out during San Diego Comic-Con. It's not all dressing up and massive crowds. In case you miss anything, we're chucking all the trailers in this post!
The big ones are It: Chapter Two, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series, some Game of Thrones news (it never ends) and even new footage from the Avengers video game. It all kicked off Thursday and will continue through Monday.
Here are all the trailers you need to see, in alphabetical order:
Cats
His Dark Materials
It: Chapter Two
Top Gun: Maverick
The Lion King remake brings renewed life to a Disney classic: Jon Favreau's version offers incredibly lifelike characters, but at what cost?
SDCC, the biggest convention ever, had a very small start: What started as a gathering in a basement has exploded into one of the world's biggest cultural blowouts.
Discuss: Every Comic-Con 2019 trailer: It 2, Top Gun sequel, Cats
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.