Every Comic-Con 2019 trailer: It 2, Top Gun sequel, Cats

Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise, Pennywise. See it all here!

Taylor Swift in Cats.

A lot of trailers come out during San Diego Comic-Con. It's not all dressing up and massive crowds. In case you miss anything, we're chucking all the trailers in this post!

The big ones are It: Chapter Two, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series, some Game of Thrones news (it never ends) and even new footage from the Avengers video game. It all kicked off Thursday and will continue through Monday.

Here are all the trailers you need to see, in alphabetical order:

Cats

His Dark Materials

It: Chapter Two

Top Gun: Maverick

