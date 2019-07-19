A lot of trailers come out during San Diego Comic-Con. It's not all dressing up and massive crowds. So in case you miss anything, we're chucking all the trailers in this post!
The big ones are Netflix's The Witcher, It: Chapter Two, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series His Dark Materials, some Game of Thrones news (it never ends), some Avengers Endgame talk with the Russo Brothers and even new footage from the Avengers video game. It all kicked off Thursday and will continue through Monday.
Here are all the trailers you need to see:
Netflix's The Witcher
The Walking Dead Movie
The Walking Dead Season 10
Cats
His Dark Materials
It: Chapter Two
Top Gun: Maverick
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
