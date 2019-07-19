CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Every Comic-Con 2019 trailer: Netflix's The Witcher, The Walking Dead, It 2, Top Gun sequel, Cats

Henry Cavill, Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise, Pennywise. See everything here!

the-witcher-1

Henry Cavill in The Witcher.

 Netflix

A lot of trailers come out during San Diego Comic-Con. It's not all dressing up and massive crowds. So in case you miss anything, we're chucking all the trailers in this post!

The big ones are Netflix's The WitcherIt: Chapter Two, Top Gun: Maverick and Cats, but there's also HBO's latest fantasy series His Dark Materials, some Game of Thrones news (it never ends), some Avengers Endgame talk with the Russo Brothers and even new footage from the Avengers video game. It all kicked off Thursday and will continue through Monday.

Here are all the trailers you need to see:

Netflix's The Witcher

The Walking Dead Movie

The Walking Dead Season 10

Now playing: Watch this: Walking Dead season 10 trailer premieres at Comic-Con
3:55

Cats

Now playing: Watch this: Trailer for Cats movie featuring Taylor Swift arrives
2:23

His Dark Materials

It: Chapter Two

Now playing: Watch this: It Chapter 2 Comic-Con trailer reveals what the Losers...
2:28

Top Gun: Maverick

Now playing: Watch this: Top Gun: Maverick trailer debuts at Comic-Con 2019
2:12

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

The Lion King remake brings renewed life to a Disney classic: Jon Favreau's version offers incredibly lifelike characters, but at what cost?

SDCC, the biggest convention ever, had a very small start: What started as a gathering in a basement has exploded into one of the world's biggest cultural blowouts.

Next Article: Our Apollo-inspired dreams of living on the moon could still come true