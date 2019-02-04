Every Avenger: Endgame cameo in that Super Bowl spot

The Avengers Endgame super bowl spot is perfect. It sets up the stakes of the film while revealing very little. It strikes a dark but somewhat hopeful tone that perfectly capitalizes on the ending of Infinity War. However, what I didn't realize until maybe my 5th viewing was that at the beginning, the less than one second flash of images are actually quick shots of nearly all the heroes that died in the last movie.

It's brilliant, especially in how it highlights the red in each image. As if each characters' blood is less on Thanos' hands, but more more on the Avengers hands. At least that's how I'm sure Cap will see it, a theory in which his dialogue in this trailer lends credence to. Maybe it's just my wild interpretation though.

Anyway, here are the images that appear in order before we get to the Marvel Studios logo.

When last we saw the Wasp during the first post-credits scene at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, she and her parents (Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne) had all just been dusted by the Thanos snappening.

Nick Fury met his fate during the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene.

Too soon? Maybe not.

With every movie, Doctor Strange only gets cooler. He will be back.

Falcon was one of the most underserved characters in Infinity War. Let's hope he gets that series.

Looks like Scarlet Witch will return as well.

The Guardians of the Galaxy, minus Mantis (who's dead), plus Rocket (who's alive).

Black Panther 2 is coming, but will it be T'Challa under the mask? Probably.

If we don't get enough Winter Soldier in Endgame, there at least will be more opportunities.

Vision is probably mostly on some Wakadan high-tech hard drive, so it won't be too much of a shock if he returns.

