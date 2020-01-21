Sarah Tew/CNET

There's a saying here in Michigan (and elsewhere, I'm sure): If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes. Allow me to tweak that for today's purposes: If there's an Amazon device that's not on sale, wait five minutes. Like clockwork, Amazon cuts prices on Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks and the like -- often matching Prime Day and Black Friday deals.

Case in point: For a limited time, every Amazon Fire tablet is on sale. That means you can get the newly updated Fire HD 10 for $99.99 (save $50), the Fire HD 8 for $49.99 (save $30) and so on.

Virtually every discount here rivals Black Friday 2019, with one exception: The Fire 7 tablet is $34.99, not $29.99. But the Fire 7 Kids Edition is back down to $59.99, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition to $79.99 -- only the second time those two models have been priced that low.

Parents, take note: Those tablets include a 2-year worry-free warranty, meaning if they get dunked in a bathtub or knocked off a counter, Amazon will still replace them. You also get one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which provides access to a wealth of kid-friendly books, games, videos and the like.

At these prices, it wouldn't be crazy to buy a Fire tablet for some dedicated purpose, like to use as a digital photo frame or a poor-man's Echo Show. Me, I just repurposed an extra Fire HD 10 as a totally unique end-table clock: I keep the Silk browser open and running the super-cool Literature Clock. (To keep the screen from timing out and turning off -- a setting Amazon doesn't allow -- I had to install an app called Keep Screen On Free. Works like a charm.)

And, hey, if you miss this sale? Fear not: I have a feeling it'll come around again. 😂

