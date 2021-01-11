Ever app settles FTC allegations it trained facial recognition tech with users' photos

Getty Images

The developer of Ever, a photo storage and backup app that shut down in August, settled US Federal Trade Commission allegations that it "deceived consumers about its use of facial recognition technology and its retention of the photos and videos of users who deactivated their accounts," according to a Monday release from the FTC. In 2019, it was reported that the app used millions of images uploaded to the service to train a commercial facial recognition system that it offers to law enforcement and private companies, without clearly disclosing this to users.

Under the settlement, Everalbum, Inc. has to get users' consent before using facial recognition tech on their photos and videos, and the company has to delete models and algorithms that were developed using photos and videos uploaded by users.

"Using facial recognition, companies can turn photos of your loved ones into sensitive biometric data," Andrew Smith, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. "Ensuring that companies keep their promises to customers about how they use and handle biometric data will continue to be a high priority for the FTC."