Ever app trained facial recognition tech on users' photos, report says

Ever, a photo storage and backup app, reportedly used millions of images uploaded to the service to train a commercial facial recognition system that it offers to law enforcement and private companies. The problem, according to NBC News? Ever didn't disclose this to users of the app.

Photos uploaded to the Ever app are used to train an algorithm that powers the company's facial recognition products, sold under Ever AI, NBC News reported on Thursday. This isn't obvious on Ever's website, according to NBC News, but the app reportedly updated its privacy policy in April with more information on how the company uses customers' photos. NBC News said it spoke with seven Ever users, and most didn't know their photos were being used to build facial recognition tech.

Ever didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment, but CEO Doug Aley told NBC News that Ever AI doesn't share photos or identifying information about app users with its facial recognition customers.

Ever AI has contracts with private companies, including SoftBank Robotics, but it hasn't signed up any "law enforcement, military or national security agencies," according to NBC News.

The Ever app is available on Android and iOS, as well as Mac and Windows desktops.