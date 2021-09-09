Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort: Start time, how to watch or stream online, Donald Trump commentary

Triller

Aging boxing superstar Evander Holyfield and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort are fighting this weekend. And if that wasn't weird enough, former US President Donald Trump is apparently going to be on commentary duties. This could be the weirdest combat sport event of 2021 and in a year where YouTubers Logan Paul and Jake Paul have taken over boxing, that's saying something.

According to a statement issued by Triller Fight Club, Trump will "host and commentate" at the Sept. 11 event, joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr.

"I love great fighters and great fights," Donald Trump said in the release. "I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event."

Here's everything you need to know.

Who's fighting?

Originally, legendary fighter Oscar De La Hoya, 48, who retired in 2009, was set to fight Brazilian ex-UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44, in an exhibition bout. But earlier this month, De La Hoya posted a video shot from a hospital bed. He has COVID-19 and can't fight.

"I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend," De La Hoya tweeted. "Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support."

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

Evander Holyfield, 58, agreed to step in and fight Belfort. Holyfield turns 59 on Oct. 19.

UFC legend Anderson Silva is also boxing Tito Ortiz, another former UFC champ. Here's the full card.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

Start time for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

The event begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The event was supposed to take place at Staples Center in De La Hoya's hometown of Los Angeles, but it's been moved to The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. According to a report from ESPN, the California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Holyfield-Belfort.

The coast-to-coast move certainly makes it more convenient for the Florida-based former president, who reportedly will be at the fight in person.

How to watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

To watch the fight night on pay-per-view, go to , which includes unlimited replays until Dec. 11, 2021. Or order it through your existing cable, satellite or telecommunications provider.

To hear the Trumps' commentary during each match, viewers will need to use the secondary audio function (SAP) on their cable box or TV set, pay-per-view provider iNDemand said in a statement.

How and why are the Trumps involved?

Donald Trump is hardly new to combat sports. He's a longtime friend of Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Trump's past involvement with hosting major boxing events at his hotels and casinos earned him a place in New Jersey's Boxing Hall of Fame.

For the Sept. 11 event, the Trumps will offer commentary on all four of the evening's fights. But they're not the only soundtrack available. Viewers can pick between the Trumps narrating the fight, or regular commentators Jim Lampley and Shawn Porter.