EU's Galileo satellites have been down for days

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The European Union's Galileo global navigation satellite system hasn't worked since last Thursday, apparently due its "ground infrastructure" suffering technical problems. A service status page lists 24 of its 26 satellites as "not usable" or "not available," while the remaining 2 are "testing" -- which our sister site ZDNet noted means they aren't usable.

The European Global Navigation Satellite System didn't immediately respond to a request for updated comment.