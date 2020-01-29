Europe allows Huawei for 5G through security guidelines

Corinne Reichert/CNET

Hot on the heels of the UK approving Huawei for 5G, the European Commission has on Wednesday published a "toolbox" green lighting but restricting the use of higher-risk vendors. While the Chinese tech giant isn't named in the toolbox, EU states are asked to objectively assess risks and adopt mitigating measures to ensure the security of their 5G rollouts, as reported earlier by The Verge.

Mainly, EU states have been told to apply restrictions to key network assets like core networks for suppliers with higher-risk profiles, and maintain "a diverse and sustainable 5G supply chain in order to avoid long-term dependency."

The rules are similar to those adopted by the UK after Prime Minister Boris Johnson approved Huawei for 5G Tuesday. The British restrictions are to exclude Huawei from building core parts of the UK's 5G networks, have Huawei's market share capped at 35% and exclude Huawei from sensitive geographic locations.

Huawei's 5G approval came despite the US urging the UK to ban the Chinese telecommunications giant. Reuters reported Wednesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is asking the UK to revisit its decision. "Our view of Huawei is: putting it in your system creates real risk," Pompeo told reporters.

Huawei and the Department of State didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huawei was blacklisted in May when it was added to the United States' "entity list" (PDF). In addition to adding Huawei to the list, US President Donald Trump at the same time signed an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.

Huawei was also banned for 5G in Australia in August 2018.