Europe vs. Google: The end is finally in sight

John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

The EU's years-long, seemingly never-ending investigation into Google is finally coming to an end, according to an EU official.

Regulators will rule in the next few months as to whether Google abused its dominant position to get people to use its apps and services over those of rivals, Reuters reported Monday.

The tech giant is accused of guiding people who use its platforms like Search and Android towards picking its own services, by promoting them high up in listings, and using its own apps, by insisting they are preloaded on phones. The EU is worried this may have stopped people from discovering other services and apps that may better suit their needs.

Europe's Competition Commission is examining three separate antitrust complaints against Google, one of which dates back to 2010. If the EU decides Google is breaking its rules, it could fine the company up to 10 percent of its annual global turnover for each case.

"In the next few months, we will reach a decision on the Google cases, Google search, AdSense and to me the most interesting is Android," Tommaso Valletti, the Commission's chief competition economist, told a conference organized by the University of Oxford's Centre for Competition Law and Policy.

A spokesman for the EU Competition Commission did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.