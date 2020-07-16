EU targets Siri and Alexa in Internet of Things probe

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The European Commission has announced a 2-year inquiry into the growing smart home industry across Europe, focusing in particular on the effects of data-gathering on competition in the market. In a statement, European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said that, despite the vast potential of the Internet of Things to improve daily life for average people, the ability of voice assistants and other smart devices to gather data on users poses a significant threat to market competition.

Vestager says the EU plans to release preliminary findings as early as spring 2021, and the inquiry should be complete by summer of 2022.

The inquiry will seemingly focus on tech giants like Google, Apple and Amazon, both for the central role their voice assistants play in the burgeoning smart home space, as well as for their role as "gatekeepers" to the market. Interoperability, says Vestager, is core to the success of the smart home as well as ongoing, healthy competition in the market. Thus, the risk of consumers getting locked into a single provider for appliances and other home goods could be on the rise.

"[The] risk that these markets could develop in [such] a way [could harm] competition and consumers," said Vestager.

Google, Apple and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.