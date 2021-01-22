EU parliament reportedly invites CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet to a hearing

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The European Parliament has reportedly invited Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to a big tech hearing in Brussels in February or March. The hearing would focus on looking at the dominance those companies hold Reuters reported, citing the invitation sent to the chief executives.

The European Parliament and European Commission have also been looking at ways to limit the spread of fake news and misinformation online -- and to reportedly fine companies otherwise.

"The purpose of the planned hearing is to have an exchange with the chief executive officers of the four globally leading platform companies to learn about their current business models and future concepts," the invitation reportedly says. "The event will contribute to preparing the members of the European Parliament for the upcoming discussions on potential new regulation for the digital sector."

The European Commission's public calendar also shows a virtual meeting with Google's Pichai on Jan. 25.

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and the European Parliament didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.