EU decision in Google's Android antitrust case expected in July

JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

The European Commission may announce its decision in its antitrust action involving Google's Android software in July.

The European Union's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, accused the search and mobile software giant of forcing phone makers to install its apps in return for access to Google's Play Store in 2016.

Sources close to the probe told Politico that an announcement might come next month, but warned that it might be delayed again.

"We believe that Google's behavior denies consumers a wider choice of mobile apps and services and stands in the way of innovation by other players, in breach of EU antitrust rules," Vestager said when the charges were announced.

The competition watchdog is expected to hit Google with a multibillion dollar fine, but it's unlikely to impact the company's dominance because its infrastructure -- particularly its search and map services -- are deeply embedded in the market.

The fine may be higher than the $2.7 billion antitrust fine the EU hit Google with last year, for favoring its own shopping ads over those of its competition. The company appealed that fine, and any ruling could take years.

Google didn't respond immediately to a request for comment, while the European Commission declined to comment.