EU can order Facebook to remove illegal content worldwide, court rules

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The European Union can order Facebook to monitor and remove illegal content from the platform, even if it's posted by eeople outside of the EU, according to a landmark ruling by Europe's top court.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said that Facebook may need to comply with takedown requests globally. "EU law does not preclude a host provider such as Facebook from being ordered to remove identical and, in certain circumstances, equivalent comments previously declared to be illegal," the court said Thursday in a press release.

The ruling was relates to the case of Eva Glawisching-Piesczek, the chairwoman of Greens Parliamentary Party in Austria who asked a court in Austria to order Facebook to remove comments about her that she claimed were defamatory.

Facebook didn't respond to a request for comment.

The decision arrives amid a debate about how far-reaching EU laws can be in forcing internet companies to remove content from platforms. It follows a ruling last week by the same court that said Google does not have to apply the right to be forgotten by European citizens globally.

UK-based freedom of expression non-profit Article 19 said the court's decision means that social media platforms could be compelled to automatically filter users' posts. According to Article 19 Executive Director Thomas Hughes, the ruling might mean that EU states can order the removal of content in other countries, even if the content in question is not illegal there.

"This would set a dangerous precedent where the courts of one country can control what Internet users in another country can see," he said. "This could be open to abuse, particularly by regimes with weak human rights records."