Ethereum price shoots past $3,000 for the first time

Bitcoin and Dogecoin both hit new all-time highs in April, but May appears to be Ethereum's month. The cryptocurrency, second biggest in the world and the most widely used, hit $3,000 for the first time on Sunday. As is customary with headline-grabbing cryptocurrencies, it's been a meteoric rise for Ethereum over the last year. It's price on this day one year ago? Just over $207.

The cryptocurrency now has a marketcap of just under $350 billion. It's been growing rapidly over the past year, mostly over anticipation for its relaunch as Ether 2.0, but this latest rally is tied to news last week that the European Investment Bank issued $120 million (€100 million) in bonds using Ethereum blockchain.

While Bitcoin is the most well known cryptocurrency, costing $58,000 per token and with a market cap of over a trillion dollars, it's almost entirely used as a speculative asset that people can buy or sell. Ether, a cryptocurrency built on the ethereum blockchain, is the most widely used digital currency in crypto trading. Underneath Bitcoin and Ethereum are tens of thousands of "altcoins", similar to pennystocks, which are mostly traded using Ether. NFTs, tokens that authenticate ownership of a digital product, are notably bought and sold using Ether, not Bitcoin.

Coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have grown substantially since the end of 2020 for many reasons, including big tech's increasing embrace of cryptocurrency and the IPO success of Coin Base. Ethereum's price has also grown in anticipation of Ether 2.0, which will change the fundamental way in which tokens are minted. Without getting lost in the technical mumbo jumbo -- you can read here if you're interested in the difference between Proof of Work and Proof of Stake --ether 2.0 promises to be more efficient, which will be good for traders and the planet.