Actor Ethan Hawke -- most known for his work in indie and horror movies like Sinister, The Purge, Daybreakers and Before Sunrise -- has finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to reports. Hawke has closed a deal to join Oscar Isaac in Marvel's Moon Knight series for Disney Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline on Friday.

Hawke will reportedly play the lead villain. Even though the the name of the character Hawke would play is still under wraps, in the Marvel comics Moon Knight's oldest nemesis is a bad guy named Raoul Bushman, another mercenary who betrays Moon Knight for Egyptian gold.

Isaac plays the lead character of Marc Spector whose superhero name is Moon Knight. The MCU superhuman crimefighter and former mercenary/CIA agent has multiple personalities and was granted powers from the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Actor May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) was announced this week as part of the cast as well. The character Calamawy will play in the new series has yet to be revealed.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have joined the series as directors, along with the Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab. Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater has been hired as head writer.

Moon Knight was first announced at D23 in August 2019. The show is expected to begin shooting in Budapest starting in March, but there's no word yet when the new series will debut on Disney Plus.

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.