Essential, led by Android founder Andy Rubin, is shutting down

Sean Hollister/CNET

Essential Products -- the mobile hardware startup created by Android founder Andy Rubin -- is ceasing operations and shutting down, the company said in a blog post Wednesday. The company released a premium smartphone in 2017, but it failed to gain traction among buyers. Essential teased a second phone, called Project Gem, in 2019, but it never made it to market.

"Despite our best efforts, we've now taken Gem as far as we can and regrettably have no clear path to deliver it to customers," the blog post said. "Given this, we have made the difficult decision to cease operations and shutdown Essential."