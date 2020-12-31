ESPN Plus annual subscriptions to get $10 price hike

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The price of an ESPN Plus annual subscription is jumping from $50 to $60 for new customers on Jan. 8, a company spokesperson confirmed via email. Existing subscribers will have a few more months at the current price -- it'll remain the same until at least March 2.

UFC fans should also get their wallets ready; the cost of pay-per-view events is increasing from $65 to $70.

It's the first change to the annual price since ESPN Plus launched in April 2018, but not the service's first price hike of 2020. Over the summer, the price of monthly plans increased a dollar, to $6 a month. The monthly price isn't changing in January, nor is the price of the Disney Plus bundle deal.

Earlier this month, parent company Disney noted that ESPN Plus has hit 11.5 million subscribers. Sister service Disney Plus also announced a $1 price increase for monthly subscriptions starting in March.