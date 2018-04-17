When ESPN+ launched last week it was missing the ace of the streaming hardware rotation: Roku.
Now Roku, the most popular streaming platform and a CNET favorite, has an updated ESPN app that includes a section dedicated to ESPN+. That brings ESPN's new subscription service to all major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast, as well as phones and tablets.
ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month and doesn't require a cable subscription. It offers access to live sporting events not typically found on other ESPN services that do require a cable subscription to stream, such as ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Golf and soccer, as well as select MLB games, are among the initial offerings, along with a selection of ESPN's series and documentaries.
The service has a weeklong free trial. In addition to the $4.99 monthly rate, there's a discounted annual subscription for $49.99. You can cancel anytime. If you sign up before April 18, your free trial will last 30 days as part of a promotion.
ESPN+ presages a more significant streaming service from ESPN's parent company, Disney, late next year. Disney plans to launch its own version of Netflix, a direct-to-consumer digital service that will be the home base for streaming all of Disney's blockbuster movies, multiple Star Wars original series and other programming.
