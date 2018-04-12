ESPN+ launches Disney's $4.99 sports streaming service

Disney's first subscription streaming service, a $4.99-a-month sports video offering called ESPN+, launched Thursday as part of a redesign of the sports network's app.

Make no mistake: ESPN+ is not a Netflix-like version of ESPN, nor is it a proxy for the network's WatchESPN streaming app for traditional TV subscribers. ESPN+ doesn't have the games or shows you'll find on the traditional ESPN channels. (So: No NFL, no NBA.) That sets it apart from other TV network streaming services, like those from HBO and Showtime, which essentially unlock all the same programming a traditional TV subscriber gets.

It also presages a more significant streaming service from ESPN's parent company, Disney. Late next year, Disney plans to launch its own version of Netflix, a direct-to-consumer digital service that will be the home base for streaming all of Disney's blockbuster movies, multiple Star Wars original series and other programming.

Theses services are the first waves of Disney's transition into a digital-forward behemoth. With deep-pocketed tech companies like Netflix, Amazon and Apple pouring money into original movies and shows, Disney and other traditional entertainment companies are figuring out how to compete online.

ESPN+'s programming includes Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and National Hockey League games, as well as rugby, golf, cricket and other sports. The service will also let users stream the library of ESPN films like its "30 for 30" documentaries.

It will also have some exclusive original shows, like a basketball analysis show written and hosted by Kobe Bryant called "Detail."

ESPN+ has a weeklong free trial. In addition to the $4.99 monthly rate there's a discounted annual subscription for $49.99. ESPN+ lets you cancel anytime. If you sign up before April 18, your free trial will last 30 days as part of a promotion.

ESPN+ will be available on both Apple's iOS and Google's Android mobile device systems, as well as on Apple TV, Amazon tablets and Fire TV products, and Google's Chromecast streaming-media device and Android TVs.

