Ericsson withdraws from MWC 2020 over coronavirus fears

Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson is the latest company to pull out of MWC in Barcelona later this month over coronavirus fears. The company said in a press release on Friday that the demos and content created for the show would instead be shown at local "Ericsson Unboxed" events at a later date.

"The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders are our highest priority," said President and CEO of Ericsson Börje Ekholm in a statement. "This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We were looking forward to showcasing our latest innovations at MWC in Barcelona. It is very unfortunate, but we strongly believe the most responsible business decision is to withdraw our participation from this year's event."

Declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization, coronavirus is a pneumonia-like illness that, as of Feb. 6, has killed 638 people. The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December, but has spread to 25 other countries with a recent count of 20,000 confirmed cases. In addition to its health risks, the coronavirus has had a ripple effect on businessesand global industries. Companies including Apple, Google and Nintendo have closed offices, limited business travel and experienced supply chain disruptions.

Ericsson is the second company to withdraw from the world's largest mobile show, which is held annually at the end of February, in the course of the week. On Tuesday, South Korean phone maker LG said it would not be attending the event this year, also citing concerns over coronavirus. Chinese phone manufacturer ZTE canceled its press conference at the show, but said that other activities would go ahead as planned.

ZTE also said that it's taking precautions in light of the coronavirus outbreak including quarantining all staff from mainland China for two weeks ahead of traveling to the Barcelona and making sure all senior executives involved in high-level meetings spent those two weeks of isolation in Europe.

GSMA, the organization which runs MWC, has put a number of measures in place to control the risks posed by the disease, including a no-handshake policy. Ericsson said it appreciated everything GSMA had done to protect the health of visitors and exhibitors at the show, but with thousands of people passing through its stand every day, it could not guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors.

GSMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.