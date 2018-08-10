Ericsson wants to speed up 5G development in the US

Getty Images

Ericsson wants to accelerate 5G deployment in the US.

The telecom and networking gear maker said Friday it will invest in research and development and shorten the time it takes to get 5G products into the US market.

"To serve the demand of these fast-moving service providers, we are strengthening our investment in the US to be even closer to our customers and meet their accelerated 5G deployment plans," Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm said in a statement.

Just how big that investment is, though, Sweden-based Ericsson hasn't said.

Ericsson declined to give a figure.

The company expects to have 5G hardware and software out by the start of 2019. That includes its first 5G radios.

First published, Aug. 10 at 7:26 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:48 a.m. PT: Ericsson declines to comment.