Eric Schmidt: US government needs to lead on tech innovation

The federal government needs to "get back in the game" if America wants to maintain a technology lead over China. That's the message from former Google executive Eric Schmidt in an op-ed published Thursday in the New York Times.

Schmidt, who was CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011 and later the executive chairman of parent company Alphabet, said Silicon Valley leaders have put too much faith in the private sector to ensure America's global leadership in technology.

"For the American model to win, the American model must lead," Schmidt wrote, adding that the US is now in technology race with China that could have "profound ramifications for our economy and defense."

Schmidt said the US government should set national priorities for emerging technologies, with increased funding across those fields. He also called for more training of up-and-coming scientists and engineers, partnerships between the tech industry and the government, as well as the government incentivizing the "emergence of a competitive alternative to Huawei" for 5G network technology.

