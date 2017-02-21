Uber harassment probe disturbs social media

CNET

Uber's internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations is getting a lot of eyes on social media.

The former US Attorney General Eric Holder is one of Facebook's top trending topics after the ride-hailing company announced he will lead the investigation.

Social Cues is our look at what is trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about Tuesday:

Eric Holder: Uber has tapped Holder to lead an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within the company. The ride-hailing app is facing scrutiny after a former Uber engineer wrote in a blog post Sunday that female workers are mistreated. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced Holder's appointment on Monday in a memo to staffers. The move is trending on Facebook.

David Cassidy: The former "Partridge Family" star revealed he is battling dementia, which his grandfather and mother also suffered from. Cassidy told People magazine he had been in denial but "always knew this was coming." He is trending on both Facebook and Twitter for the revelation.

Sweden Riots: Two days after US President Donald Trump suggested a terror attack had struck Sweden, riots erupted in the nation's capital. The Washington Post reported that crowds burned cars, vandalized storefronts and threw rocks at police. On Twitter, some people see this as vindication of Trump's remark on Saturday. There had been no high-profile incidents in Sweden before Trump's statement.

Libya: Seventy-four bodies washed up on Libya's coast Tuesday. Their origins aren't yet known, but many desperate people try to reach Italy by crossing the Mediterranean Sea. Officials found a torn rubber boat near the bodies that could have carried up to 120 people. Libya is trending on Twitter as the harrowing images shock people worldwide.

Lindsay Lohan: Depending on who you're following, Lindsay Lohan could be trending on Twitter for multiple reasons. If you're following Twitter for entertainment, Lohan is trending because she has offered to play Ariel in a "The Little Mermaid" live-action remake. If you're on Twitter for politics, Lohan is trending after claiming she was racially profiled at Heathrow Airport and asked to remove her headscarf.

