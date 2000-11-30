Equity Movers: Transmeta, Altera, Gateway, RealNetworks

Transmeta (TMTA): Notebook manufacturer NEC will recall some 300 notebooks containing the chipmaker's Crusoe processor because of a flaw in the chips. Shares of Transmeta fell $1.81, or almost 8 percent, to $22 in morning trading.
Tut Systems (TUTS): The provider of broadband systems said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter results to miss analyst expectations. Shares of Tut fell $3.44, or about 32 percent, to $7.25.
Altera (ALTR): The chipmaker warned that its fourth-quarter revenue will be flat with the $395 million generated in the third quarter. The company previously forecast revenue growth of 12 percent. Shares of Altera fell $2.81, or nearly 11 percent, to $23.13.
Gateway (GTW): The PC maker warned Wednesday that revenue and earnings will be lower than expected for the fourth quarter because of slow holiday sales. Shares of Gateway slid $10.75, or about 36 percent, to $18.75.
RealNetworks (RNWK): The maker of Internet media player software said its chief operating officer, Thomas Frank, is resigning. Shares of RealNetworks fell $1.06, or nearly 8 percent, to $12.88.
Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD): The maker of networking switches that link storage devices with servers reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates by 2 cents. The company reported earnings of $27.2 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $132 million. Shares of Brocade rose $12.13, or nearly 8 percent, to $165.88.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.