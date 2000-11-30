Equity Movers: Transmeta, Altera, Gateway, RealNetworks

Transmeta (TMTA): Notebook manufacturer NEC will recall some 300 notebooks containing the chipmaker's Crusoe processor because of a flaw in the chips. Shares of Transmeta fell $1.81, or almost 8 percent, to $22 in morning trading.

Tut Systems (TUTS): The provider of broadband systems said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter results to miss analyst expectations. Shares of Tut fell $3.44, or about 32 percent, to $7.25.

Altera (ALTR): The chipmaker warned that its fourth-quarter revenue will be flat with the $395 million generated in the third quarter. The company previously forecast revenue growth of 12 percent. Shares of Altera fell $2.81, or nearly 11 percent, to $23.13.

Gateway (GTW): The PC maker warned Wednesday that revenue and earnings will be lower than expected for the fourth quarter because of slow holiday sales. Shares of Gateway slid $10.75, or about 36 percent, to $18.75.

RealNetworks (RNWK): The maker of Internet media player software said its chief operating officer, Thomas Frank, is resigning. Shares of RealNetworks fell $1.06, or nearly 8 percent, to $12.88.

Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD): The maker of networking switches that link storage devices with servers reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates by 2 cents. The company reported earnings of $27.2 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $132 million. Shares of Brocade rose $12.13, or nearly 8 percent, to $165.88.