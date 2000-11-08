Equity Movers: Analysts International, Network Access Solutions

Analysts International (ANLY): The software services company said in a press release distributed by Business Wire it won a three-year contract to supply IBM with information-technology consulting services. Shares of Analysts International rose 63 cents, or 11.9 percent, to $5.88.

Network Access Solutions (NASC): The provider of broadband high-speed Internet access said it will eliminate 145 jobs, or 23 percent of its work force, to cut costs. Network Access Solutions fell 19 cents, or 6.52 percent, to $2.69.

TMP Worldwide (TMPW): The advertising and marketing company that owns Monster.com reported earnings before acquisition-related costs of 30 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of 27 cents per share. The company also raised its 2001 forecasts, projecting it will earn between $1.36 and $1.40 a share in 2001 before acquisition-related costs. TMP Worldwide fell $1.25, or 1.73 percent, to $70.88.

Winstar Communications (WCII): The broadband services company said it raised $1 billion in financing, including a $270 million investment from Microsoft (MSFT), Compaq Computer (CPQ), CSFB Private Equity and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe VIII in the form of convertible, preferred stock. Shares of Winstar rose $4.56, or 20.39 percent, to $26.94.

AT&T (T): The company said it will cut its debt by as much as $25 billion through asset sales and stock offerings. AT&T plans to split itself into four companies by 2002. Shares of AT&T fell 38 cents, or 1.67 percent, to $22.06.

Webvan (WBVN): The online grocer said it will begin charging a $4.95 delivery fee on all orders under $75. Shares of Webvan fell 13 cents, or 7.41 percent, to $1.56.

Priceline.com (PCLN): The name-your-own-price e-tailer said Maryann Keller, head of the Internet seller's auto-services business, resigned, the second top executive to leave the company in less than a week, according to reports. Shares of Priceline fell 25 cents, or 5.84 percent, to $4.03.