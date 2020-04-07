Equip your home office with an HP Envy 5055 all-in-one printer for just $80

HP

Now that most of us are working from home -- at least temporarily -- you might think that the need for a printer has all but gone away. No more printing charts for the weekly standup or documents you need to distribute to co-workers. But stuff has a way of needing to be printed, whether it's to copyedit something you've written (it's easier to read on paper than the screen -- trust me) or as a shortcut to signing and returning a legal document. Whatever your reason, if you need a cheap printer for your home office, check out the . That's $50 off the usual price of $130, and about what it costs to replace the ink twice.

The HP Envy 5055 is an all-in-one color inkjet printer. The front of the printer has a 2.2-inch color touchscreen for settings and printer options, and the front-loading paper tray holds 100 sheets. It scans, copies, faxes and prints, with full-duplex support for both-side printing.

While most of your printing will no doubt be done via Wi-Fi, the printer also supports Apple Air Print, the Mopria Print Service and HP ePrint.

The printer is definitely a bit of a mixed bag; I'm not thrilled that the ink is supplied in two cartridges -- one black and one tri-color. When you run out of one of the colors, you have to replace the entire cartridge, regardless of how much of the other two colors remains. Nor is there an automatic document feeder or a USB port for printing from (or copying scans to) thumb drives. But reviews are solid -- it scores 4.6 stars over 5,000 user ratings at Best Buy. And if you need a home office printer and can live with the compromises, $80 isn't a bad price for a color all-in-one.

