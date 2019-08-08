Equifax's push to regain public trust calls on companies to work together

Igor Golovniov/Getty Images

If you don't trust Equifax, the company is willing to bet you will soon. At the Black Hat cybersecurity conference on Thursday, Jamil Farschi, Equifax's chief information security officer, described how a company could regain the public's trust, just 17 days after the company reached the largest settlement for a data breach.

The credit-monitoring company agreed to pay at least $650 million in a settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 48 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. In 2017, Equifax suffered one of the largest data breaches in history with hackers stealing sensitive data on as many as 147.7 million Americans.

Two former Equifax executives have been charged with insider trading and its former chief information officer was sentenced to four months in prison in June. Equifax's former CEO Rick Smith blamed the hack on a single employee who failed to patch the company's servers for a vulnerability the company had been warned about four months prior to the breach.

Equifax hired Farschi in February 2018, and told CNET at last year's Black Hat cybersecurity conference that it would take three years to win the public's trust back. With two years left to go, he said that Equifax could turn the tide back in its favor if all companies were working together on cybersecurity.

The Equifax CISO discussed how companies need to cooperate to ensure public trust -- arguing that when one company is breached, it affects the entire industry.

"All of us collectively have the opportunity to excel," the Equifax executive said. "We can work together. I think we can turn the tide as a collective group."

Since the settlement in July, public trust of Equifax has been shaky. It didn't help when the FTC advised that the $125 eligible for people affected by Equifax's breach might not come as a full payout. The reason: Equifax set aside $31 million for the cash payment option, which isn't nearly enough to fully pay everyone affected by the hack.

"Each person who takes the money option will wind up only getting a small amount of money," the FTC said in a blog post in July.

It isn't even enough to pay the 4.5 million people who visited the claims page, which is just a mere three percent of all the people who were affected by the Equifax breach.

Despite that, Farschi is optimistic that public opinion on Equifax will turn around. He's led security turnarounds for companies like Home Depot, which suffered a hack affecting more than 50 million credit card accounts in 2014.

"We can talk about what we want, but when we say something, we have to deliver," Farschi said. "It's that level of action that I think drives the meaningful progress that we've seen."