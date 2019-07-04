Epic teases Fortnite X Stranger Things event

Epic Games

At the start of Fortnite season 9, players noticed a small reference to Netflix's Stranger Things, but weeks went by with no other references to the series. Now that the third season of the show is available to stream, the game's developer revealed a new crossover with the show.

Epic Games tweeted the Fortnite X Stranger Things event Wednesday, but not much as happened since then. Players found portals in several spots on the island that let them transport from one to the other and that's it.

Epic Games

Several data miners found new Stranger Things inspired skins Thursday morning. One is inspired by Chief Hopper (David Harbour) while the other is the Demogorgon itself.

Leaked HD Stranger Things Skins!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/9ZykRpP7j9 — Fortnite Leaks And Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) July 4, 2019

It's unclear when the Fortnite X Stranger Things crossover event will start. Epic and Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.