CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Disney delays Black Widow Galaxy S20 FE Amazon holiday product showcase Second stimulus check Oculus Quest 2 preorder Xbox Series X preorder Tesla Battery Day

Epic, Spotify, Tile and more form coalition to take on Apple's app store rules

The nonprofit Coalition for App Fairness aims to level the playing field for app and game developers.

Listen
- 00:52
apple-iphone-11-0011
Angela Lang/CNET

More than a dozen app makers and other companies have joined together to form the Coalition for App Fairness, a nonprofit group that's taking aim at Apple and its App Store rules. Among the founding members are Spotify, Epic Games and Match Group, all of which have been vocal critics of the fees Apple charges developers. 

"As enforcers, regulators, and legislators around the world investigate Apple for its anti-competitive behavior, The Coalition for App Fairness will be the voice of app and game developers in the effort to protect consumer choice and create a level playing field for all," said Horacio Gutierrez, head of Global Affairs at Spotify, in a release on Thursday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Here is the full list of founding members: Basecamp, Blix, Blockchain.com, Deezer, Epic Games, the European Publishers Council, Match Group, News Media Europe, Prepear, Protonmail, SkyDemon, Spotify, and Tile.

More to come. 