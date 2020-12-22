Epic is giving away a new free game every day for the rest of December

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate occasionally -- you probably know that gives away at least one free game each Thursday. Epic is shaking things up a bit for the remainder of 2020. Every day until New Year's, Epic is offering a different free game. So not only will you need to act fast to grab a your free game, but it pays to check in often. If you play your cards right, you have the chance to amass 10 more games you can play in 2021.

Today's free game is Metro: 2033 Redux, the fourth game in a week to have a colon in its title. It's also a single-player, first-person shooter in which you tackle mutants and other postapocalyptic horrors as you venture out of the Moscow underground. I'm guessing that if you love shooters, mutants and the apocalypse, that's all you need to hear. I am also guessing that if you hate shooters, mutants and the apocalypse, you've also already heard enough. (Here's GameSpot's review if you're still undecided.) Either way, it's a $20 game that you can snag for free.

Want it? You've got until around 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Wednesday to claim this game for free, at which time it'll be replaced by a new mystery game. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

Incidentally, it looks like the full list of daily free games has been leaked. According to unaffiliated Twitter user @jovanmunja, the list of games for the rest of the year looks like this. Having tweeted it on Dec. 18, the list perfectly matches the releases we've seen so far:

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not.



But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3n — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) December 18, 2020

One last note: I'm going to do my best to update this article daily with the latest freebie, but it's the holidays, folks, and things are crazy around here. If you click on the link to Epic and find the game isn't the one I teased here in the article, my apologies up front. But you'll still have a chance to grab a different free game, and that's cool too. So enjoy!

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

