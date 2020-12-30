Epic is giving away a free game every day for what's left of 2020

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit The Cheapskate occasionally -- you probably know that gives away at least one free game each Thursday. Epic is shaking things up a bit for the last few hours of 2020. Through the holidays, Epic has been offering a new free game every day, and will continue through New Year's Eve. So not only should you act fast to grab your free game, but remember to come back tomorrow as well. In addition to the slew of games Epic has already given away this year, there are still two more free games you can collect for 2021.

Wednesday's free game is , an action-packed RPG you can play on your own or in co-op mode. This title would ordinarily set you back $20, but now it's free.

Want the game? You've got until 8 a.m. PT Thursday morning to claim it, after which time it'll be replaced by tomorrow's entry, a little title that goes by the name Jurassic World Evolution. At least, that should be the freebie tomorrow; the full list of daily free games for the rest of the year was leaked last week. According to unaffiliated Twitter user @jovanmunja, the list of games for the rest of the year looks like this. Having tweeted it on Dec. 18, the list has perfectly matched the releases every day so far:

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not.



But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3n — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) December 18, 2020

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

