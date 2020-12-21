Epic is giving away a free game every day for the rest of December

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate occasionally -- you probably know that gives away at least one free game each Thursday. Epic is shaking things up a bit for the remainder of 2020. Every day until New Year's, Epic is offering a new and different free game. So not only will you need to act fast to grab a tasty free game, but it pays to check in often. If you play your cards right, you have the chance to amass more than a dozen games to play in 2021.

Today's free game is , a single-player action-horror title that puts Amanda Ripley (Ellen's daughter, who mainly exists in a deleted scene from the director's cut of Aliens), in harm's way in the midst of another xenomorph infestation. I won't be playing this despite the fact that Aliens is one of my all-time favorite films and I've seen it perhaps three dozen times. Fun fact: I have recurring nightmares about hiding from the xenomorphs from Aliens. True story.

Want the game? You've got until around 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Tuesday to claim this game for free, at which time it'll be replaced by a new mystery game. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

Incidentally, it looks like the full list of daily free games has been leaked. According to unaffiliated Twitter user @jovanmunja, the list of games for the rest of the year looks like this. Having tweeted it on Dec. 18, the list perfectly matches the releases we've seen so far:

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not.



But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3n — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) December 18, 2020

One last note: I'm going to do my best to update this article daily with the latest freebie, but it's the holidays, folks, and things are crazy around here. If you click on the link to Epic and find the game isn't the one I teased here in the article, my apologies up front. But you'll still have a chance to grab a different free game, and that's cool too. So enjoy!

