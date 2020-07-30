Epic is giving away three action adventure games worth $38

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic is giving away no fewer than three games worth a total of $38. Two of the games are very different takes on the roguelike genre, and the third title is the award-winning Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, a game that makes me choke up a bit because my son introduced me to it back in the day.

As always, you can download any or all of these games, and they are yours to keep forever. You just need to lay claim before Thursday, Aug. 6. That's when all three of these games turn into pumpkins and the freebie will be Wilmot's Warehouse.

Epic Games 20XX is a Mega Man X clone -- a roguelike action platformer that you can play solo or in cop-op mode locally or online. There are more than 100 powerups and completely random procedurally generated levels every time you play.

Epic Games Barony is a first-person roguelike title with single-player and co-op modes. Cryptic items, brutal traps and devious monsters, like those found in classic roguelikes and CRPGs, await you in these dungeons. If you played and loved Ultima Underworld, System Shock or Daggerfall, you need to check this game out.

Epic Games Help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand in Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, the landmark action-adventure crafted by Superbrothers with a heavy emphasis on audiovisual style. The epic soundtrack was named "The Best Videogame Music of 2011" by Kotaku.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

