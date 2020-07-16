Get the addictive dungeon-crawling RPG Torchlight 2 for free

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, it's a real treat: Torchlight 2, a beloved and critically acclaimed action RPG from 2012. Ordinarily $20, , and will remain so until Thursday, July 23. That's when it returns to $20 and is replaced by new freebies (which, right now, look to be a pair of titles, Next Up Hero and Tacoma). As always, once you download the game it's yours to keep forever.

Torchlight 2 is a straight-ahead Diablo-style dungeon crawler, filled with randomized levels, enemies and loot. The game includes four character classes to choose from, and every one can be played as either male or female, with a fully customized appearance. There's a single-player mode as well as co-op via LAN or over the internet for free. Our friends over at GameSpot reviewed Torchlight 2 and concluded that it's "a lovely, well-crafted game. [It] serves up the old, irresistible recipe about as well as it's ever been done."

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

