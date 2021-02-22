Epic Games settles lawsuit over loot boxes in Fortnite, Rocket League

Epic Games

Fortnite and Rocket League players who purchased a loot box have the opportunity to get both some real money and fake money for their troubles thanks to the settlement of a class-action lawsuit. The settlement stems from a 2019 lawsuit in which Epic was sued over the use of loot boxes that were purchasable by minors.

Gamers will need to keep their expectations in check, however, as there are certain qualifications required to receive any funds, virtual or not.

Epic Games opened EpicLootBoxSettlement.com on Monday to allow people to files claims on loot boxes purchased in Fortnite and Rocket League. Anyone who purchased a loot box in either Fortnite: Save The World -- the co-op tower defense survival variant of the game and not the popular battle royale version -- or Rocket League will automatically receive 1,000 V-Bucks or Credits, the in-game currency for Fortnite and Rocket League, respectively. This in-game currency will go directly to the account that made the purchase, without requiring the filing of a claim. These purchases need to have been made after July 1, 2015, and before the date of preliminary approval, which has yet to be determined.

Those who wish to file a claim for real money can do so but will have to provide some more details. People who used real money to acquire virtual currency in order to buy an in-game item and believe that purchase was consumer fraud or a breach of contract and feel they're owed damages because of that transaction can submit a claim. Also, someone who was a minor at the time and bought an in-game item with their own money and without parental permission can request a partial refund or in-game currency.

We're dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them. No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days https://t.co/l4VR5MTZl9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

"We stopped offering random item loot boxes like Fortnite Loot Llamas and Rocket League Crates because we realized that some players were repeatedly disappointed by not receiving the random items they hoped for," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement. "Players should know upfront what they are paying for when they make in-game purchases."

There is, so far, no date on when the claim period will end and it appears details of the settlement are still being worked on.