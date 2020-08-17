CNET también está disponible en español.

Epic Games says Apple is cutting Fortnite off from iOS, Mac

Apple kicked Fortnite out of its App Store last week.

Angela Lang/CNET

Epic Games, the maker of popular battle royale game Fortnite, on Monday asked for a preliminary injunction in its pending legal battle with Apple. Epic games said Apple plans to cut the company off from its iOS and Mac development tools starting Aug. 28.

"Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and has informed Epic that on Friday, August 28 Apple will terminate all our developer accounts and cut Epic off from iOS and Mac development tools," the company said in a tweet. "We are asking the court to stop this retaliation."

Last week, Epic Games became embroiled in a spat with both Apple and Google over fees the tech behemoths charge developers in their respective app stores.

Apple and Epic Games didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. 

