Get $40 in free games that include space adventure and dungeon crawling

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic is giving away two games, each of which usually sells for $20. First up is the dungeon crawler Next Up Hero, followed by the intriguing indie adventure game Tacoma. As always, you can download either or both games, and once you do, they are yours to keep forever.

Epic Games Next Up Hero is a Gauntlet-style dungeon crawler featuring hand-drawn heroes and fast-paced action. The game includes multiple ways to play (and replay) the game, and you can play solo or in co-op mode. This title is only available for Windows.

Epic Games Something happened to the six crewmembers on this space station, and you're uncovering it by playing back logs and combing through their personal effects. In each section of the station, you are surrounded by digital representations of crewmembers following their own parallel story threads that diverge, recombine, and split off again; the story is told through a series of fully voiced and animated interactive AR scenes, immersing you in the events on Tacoma. Available for both Windows and Mac.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

