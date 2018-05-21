Your next "Victory Royale" could make you a millionaire.
Epic Games, the company behind the insanely popular game Fortnite, said Monday that it will provide $100 million to fund prize pools for Fortnite tournaments during the 2018-19 esports season.
Fortnite's player-versus-player style already makes it a prime candidate for esports tournaments. By adding a little incentive (aka millions and millions of dollars), Epic Games is pushing Fortnite to become a huge game for competitive play.
Epic Games said it will announce more details about competitive structures and eligible platforms in the weeks ahead.
