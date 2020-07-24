Epic games are up to 75% off: Get Control for $30, Watch Dogs for $7 and more

Deal Savings Price









You may already know Epic Games as the place you can head to every Thursday for a free game ort two out of the publisher's extensive catalog of Mac and PC games. Well, you might want to head over there right now even though it's not a Thursday: (yes, in spite of the pandemic, summer is happening on schedule) and select games are marked down by as much as 75%.

There are a lot of titles on sale here, and every game I spot-checked against the current price at Amazon was significantly lower at Epic. Never got a chance to check out the award-winning Watch Dog franchise? Right now you can scoop up both games for less than $20 for the pair. The good news: The sale will go through August 6, so there's no hurry.

There are more than 150 games on sale right now, so it behooves you to browse the deals. Here are a few of the more interesting titles I saw in scanning the sale:

From Remedy Entertainment, this award-winning title is a third-person action-adventure paranormal game that challenges you to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and interactive environments. Read the review of Control at GameSpot.

The original shooter-looter returns, packing a huge arsenal of weapons. In this sequel, blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. You can play solo or in co-op mode. Read the review of Borderlands 3 at GameSpot.

Welcome to the Stone Age, filled with giant mammoths and sabretooth tigers. As the last survivor of your hunting group, you need to learn to make weapons, fight fierce predators and outsmart enemy tribes to conquer the land of Oros and become the apex predator. Read the review of Far Cry Primal at GameSpot.

Watch Dogs is an award-winning action-adventure game that plays in third-person as you play a computer hacker seeking revenge for a murder on the streets of Chicago. You can play solo, in co-op, or competitively. Read the Watch Dogs review at GameSpot.

The excellent sequel to 2014's Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2 continues your adventure as a computer hacking vigilante, this time in San Fransisco. It's an action-adventure game that plays like a smarter version of Grand Theft Auto, with extensive replay value thanks to single and multiplayer modes. Read the review of Watch Dogs 2 at GameSpot.

