Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

It would take you months of around-the-clock viewing to watch every movie the Criterion Collection ever released. Or you could tune in to editor Jonathan Keogh's Criterion Collection: 1,000 Spines supercut and discover some new gems from the archives.

Criterion is known for reissuing classic and contemporary films of cultural importance, covering everything from This is Spinal Tap to Fellini's La Dolce Vita. Keogh's video incorporates scenes from the company's first 1,000 DVD and Blu-ray releases. (Criterion has since released a few more.)

Before you click play, be aware there is some brief nudity:

The tour-de-force video uses mosaics and montages to tell the story of cinema as seen through Criterion's discerning eyes. It's both beautiful and energetic.

Keogh works on marketing for Criterion, which includes creating trailers for films, but he edited this video on his own time. It took him 10½ months to complete the supercut. One of the reasons the project took so long is that Keogh had a huge stack of movies to catch up on. "I'm a real film buff, but I hadn't seen all 1,000 of these," he told CNET.

Film buffs will be challenged to identify the origin of all the clips. Keogh said he wanted to highlight some of the less-famous entries in the collection.

If you're watching the video and wondering why you hear some names bleeped out, it's because Keogh wants viewers to fill in names of their own to make the experience feel more personal.

You don't have to be a Criterion collector to enjoy this video as an epic tribute to the art of filmmaking. It may also be one of the finest supercuts of all time.