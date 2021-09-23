FDA approves Pfizer boosters for some Tiger King 2 Microsoft's Surface event: Everything announced Surface Duo 2 two-screened phone iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review PS5 restock tracker

EPA issues rule curbing climate-damaging gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners

The agency says a global phasedown of HFCs could help avoid up to 0.5 degrees Celsius of global warming by 2100.

EPA building, Environmental Protection Agency

The EPA called the ruling a step forward in the Biden administration's "bold agenda" to tackle the climate crisis.

 John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

The US Environmental Protection Agency issued a final rule on Thursday establishing a program to cut back the production and consumption of climate-damaging hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, which are commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioning equipment. The program aims to phase down US production, consumption and importation of HFCs by 85% over the next 15 years.

"Cutting these climate 'super pollutants' protects our environment, strengthens our economy, and demonstrates that America is back when it comes to leading the world in addressing climate change and curbing global warming in the years ahead," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a release. 

More to come.