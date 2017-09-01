Enter to win* exclusive superhero collectibles!

2:06 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Force Friday is here and we're kicking it off with some great swag from the showroom of Comic-Con International 2017 -- the prizes are geektastic.

Three of our readers will take home one of these great bundles:

For the grand prize we're giving away a Spider-Man Homecoming Legends series figure by Hasbro; one figure of Director Krennic Star Wars Black Series by Hasbro, one My Little Pony nail polish set by China Glaze; one Decepticon Nitro Transformers The Last Knight by Hasbro; one Hanä Züki Moongleam Wearable bracelet; one Vikings Das Horn by History Channel; one Netflix Defenders t-shirt with a white wristband; one set of Netflix Bright ears; and one Nick box from Nickelodeon. The value of our Grand Prize bundle is $302.



The first runner-up prize consists of one Decepticon Nitro Transformers The Last Knight by Hasbro; one Marvel's Vulture from Sinister Villains by Hasbro; one Vikings Das Horn by History Channel; one My Little Pony The Movie Singing Songbird Serenade Figure; and one Hanä Züki Moongleam wearable bracelet. This bundle has a value of $157.



The second runner-up prize comes with one My Little Pony The Movie Singing Songbird Serenade Figure; one Wynonna Earp bracelet; and four DC Essentials backdrops for 6.75-inch action figures. This last bundle is worth $63.



What do you have to do to be one of these lucky winners?

Read our rules carefully, accept the terms and conditions and fill out the form below.

For those hardcore fans who want to increase their chances of winning, remember that you can get up to 10 extra entries per each friend that enters this giveaway using the link you'll receive after your registration is all done. Good luck, everyone, and please tell me what kind of prizes you'd like to see in the future.