Enter to win* a FurReal Cubby plush toy

Hasbro

Now is your chance to get FurReal Cubby with Daily Charge. This interactive plush toy responds using over 100 sound-and-motion combinations, and includes day-time and night-time modes.

To enter the giveaway just read our official rules, accepts the terms and conditions, and fill out the form below. You can also get additional entries by completing actions like following us on social media.

If you have trouble viewing the form please use this link.

Winner will receive an email once the giveaway is over, so be sure to check your inbox and junk mail September 12; potential winners have 48 hours to respond to receive the prize.

Head to our comment section and let what's your favorite feature of the FurReal Cubby. Good luck!