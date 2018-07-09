You won't want to miss out on this online sweepstakes!

Fortnite Season 5 is right around the corner, so we're partnering with our sister site GameSpot to give you a chance at winning a $60 prepaid Visa gift card. This is equivalent to 7,500 V-Bucks!

This in-game currency can be spent in both the Battle Royale PvP mode and Save the World PvE campaign. In Battle Royale mode, you can purchase customization items such as skins, emotes, gliders, and pickaxes, as well as a Battle Pass. In Save the World you can purchase Llama Piñata card packs. So whether you're trying to get that sweet Victory Royale or you're fending off those zombie hordes in Save the World, you can now do so in style. If you win, you decide how to spend your V-Bucks!

How can you enter the giveaway? Read the official rules for this sweepstakes in the rules tab in the form below, accept the terms and conditions, fill out the form below and that's it!

Want to increase your chances of winning? You'll receive a personal link after signing up, which you can send to 10 of your friends. You'll receive five additional entries for each one that enters the giveaway using your referral link. You'll also receive one additional entry if you follow both CNET and GameSpot across our social media channels. Plus an extra entry if you download the CNET app. This gives you 60 total entries to increase your chances. Good luck and happy hunting to all you heroes!