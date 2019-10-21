Enter for your chance to win* this unlocked flagship phone and lots of accessories

James Martin/CNET

'Scuse me real quick -- I gotta quit my job here at CNET so I can enter this giveaway. Because I want my shot at this amazing Aukey bundle, which includes not only an unlocked Apple iPhone 11 Pro (256GB), but also two Aukey PD wall chargers, a portable power bank and a USB-C-to-Lightning cable. Combined value: $1,300.

Ah, dang, I'm being told my resignation is not accepted. But if one of you can take home the prizes, that'll be nearly as good.

You probably know everything you need to about the iPhone (though here's CNET's iPhone 11 Pro review just in case), so let me tell you a bit about Aukey. The company makes top-rated and affordable home, audio and mobile products.

Now playing: Watch this: We compare the cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone...

For example, the aforementioned power bank, the PA-Y13, is super advanced, with Power Delivery, USB 3.0 QuickCharge and standard USB ports for charging pretty much any device you own. The PA-Y19 wall charger offers 30-watt Power Delivery in a compact design. It's good stuff!

All you have to do to enter is tackle that form below. If you have trouble viewing or accessing it on a mobile device, try this link instead. Good luck!

