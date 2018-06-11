V-Moda

I think it's one of life's greatest pleasures to sit and listen to music with a set of premium headphones.

There's nothing quite like it. I mean, sure, live music is great, and great speakers are great -- but headphones put the music inside your head.

And what's the only thing better than owning premium headphones? Winning premium headphones. Which you have a chance to do thanks to V-Moda, makers of high-end audio gear including the Crossfade Wireless.

Want one? One grand-prize winner will receive the Crossfade 2 Wireless over-the-ear headphones and the Forza Metallo Wireless in-ear sport headphones -- a combined value of $500.

Runner-up number one gets the Crossfade 2 Wireless (ARV $330) and runner-up number two gets the Crossfade Wireless (ARV $200). As the kids like to say, yaaas!

Entering is ridiculously easy. Just leave a comment answering a simple question: When it comes to headphones, what's your pleasure, wired or wireless? See, I think audio purists still covet that wired connection for the same reason they prefer LPs to CDs. Can Bluetooth really deliver the same fidelity, the same warmth? Discuss.

Once that's done, vote in our poll (below) and you're set! Check out the complete rules for more details:

How to enter

Register as a CNET user (by clicking "Join / Sign in" in the top-right corner of the page). If you're already registered, there's no need to register again -- you just need to be logged in.

Locate the comments section, then answer this question: "When it comes to headphones, what's your pleasure: wired or wireless?" Then click Post Comment.



Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winners will be chosen randomly.

If you are chosen, you will be notified via email. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until Friday, June 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Some legalese: *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, 18 and older, and a registered user of CNET.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 15, 2018. See rules for details.

